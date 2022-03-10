Is Jeff Green playing tonight vs Golden State Warriors? Denver Nuggets reveal availability report ahead of matchup against Stephen Curry and co

Jeff Green is questionable against the Golden State Warriors tonight as Nuggets look for a clean season series sweep.

The Denver Nuggets have won their last four games with Nikola Jokic making a true case for back-to-back MVP awards. Due to the Covid outbreak in December the Nuggets had several games postponed. As a result, they have a packed schedule in the last month of regular season games.

It is their sixth game in the last 7 nights and their second against the Warriors. The Joker had three 30+ point games in this stretch and two triple-doubles. He has done a much better job of keeping the Nuggets afloat without 2 starters, unlike certain other superstars.

Jeff Green is listed questionable for tonight’s matchup

Uncle Jeff was a last-minute scratch for the Denver Nuggets last night. As his wife gave birth to his daughter, Jeff Green did not suit up. Head Coach Mike Malone dedicated the win over Sacramento Kings to him.

Jeff Green is the new addition to a long list of unavailable players for the Nuggets. He will most likely join the team tonight as the Warriors will be hungry for a win to avoid a season sweep.

Michael Malone closes his post-game media availability with a shoutout to Jeff Green and his wife, who welcomed a daughter to family today. Malone says everybody is doing well.

“This was for you, Unc,” Malone says. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) March 10, 2022

Even in his 15th year in the league Jeff Green has earned himself a starting spot on a contending team. He can be a surprise to the opponents on the offensive end any given night. Lately, he has been cocking 30+ minutes on the court but once Michael Porter Jr. returns there is a chance that he will be benched again.

Golden State Warriors have so far been unable to defeat Jokic and co this season. Warriors’ struggles combined with Jokic producing at an MVP level, the Nuggets have a very real chance of going 4-0 against them this season.

