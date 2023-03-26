WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Posterized by 36-Year-Old Jeff Green

The Milwaukee Bucks made their way to Denver to take on the Nuggets. Playing on the 2nd night of a back-to-back, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co seemed to be out of steam tonight. The #1 team in the West couldn’t miss the chance to take down the #1 team in the East, and they did not. With Nikola Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets secured a 129-106 win.

Giannis had 31 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals for the night. However, Nikola Jokic won the contest with 31 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds, and a steal. This game put the Bucks 1-1 on their current road trip, with two games left.

Before Mike Budenholzer raised the white flag, his superstar was put on a poster. No, it wasn’t Aaron Gordon, but instead, it was 36-year-old Jeff Green who did the honors.

Jeff Green puts Giannis Antetokounmpo on a poster

During the 3rd quarter of the game, Jeff Green found himself on the 3-point line with some space to himself. He chose to drive by his defender and rose for an explosive dunk. Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo was in the paint and thought he could get a block on a 36-year-old.

However, Giannis was mistaken and instead, got himself on the receiving end of a poster for a change.

People compiled various angles of this beautiful dunk.

Five different angles of Jeff Green’s poster on Giannis. pic.twitter.com/HmB4PLiY09 — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) March 26, 2023

Even though the result of the game didn’t go his way, there was no love lost between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.