10 Years Before Sweeping LeBron James, Jeff Green Drilled a Game Winner in His Face with 0.6s Left, Leaving James Stunned

LeBron James and Jeff Green were teammates in Cleveland in the 2017-18 season. However, apart from that season, the two players have mostly been on opposing teams. In fact, Green was part of the Denver Nuggets side that swept the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals this year. But 10 years before that, Green had drilled a game-winning buzzer-beater on LeBron during his Boston Celtics stint.

Last season, Green and the Nuggets faced Bron and the Los Angeles Lakers in the WCF. The eventual 2023 champions, spearheaded by the big man Nikola Jokic, swept the Lakers, handing LeBron his 3rd career sweep in the postseason. Even at 36 years of age, Green displayed a commanding presence on both ends of the floor and provided some much-needed veteran leadership for the young team. However, this offseason, he joined the Houston Rockets for his 16th NBA season.

Jeff Green hit an insane game-winner on LeBron James in 2013

During a 2013 game against the Boston Celtics, LeBron James and the Miami Heat were leading by 110-108 against Green’s side in the dying seconds of the game. During a Hail Mary play with only 0.6 seconds remaining on the clock, Celtics’ Gerald Wallace inbounded the ball from the sideline. Green, who was on the left side of the court, began to create a play for himself.

Jordan Crawford faked the play by running through screens. Green somehow got himself in the right corner and received a crosscourt pass from Wallace. LeBron James saw the pass coming from miles away and started running toward Green even before the ball was inbounded. Seeing LeBron closing in, Green shot the ball just before the buzzer and absolutely drained it.

Later on, Green was mobbed by his teammates. His three-point shot was the final play of the crazy last few seconds of the game. LeBron had given the Heat a 4-point lead with 3.6 seconds on the clock. However, Wallace then cut the lead to two points with his layup. On the next play, D-Wade was fouled with barely any time remaining on the clock. However, he missed both the free throws which could have buried the game for the Heat.

Green scored 24 points in the game and made 8 of 16 field goals. Despite the fact that Boston were playing with a single cemented star player on their roster, they defeated the mighty Heat in the thriller. LeBron seemed stunned and gutted after Green’s game-winner.

Uncle Jeff helped LeBron win the ECF against the Boston Celtics in the 2017-18 season

Throughout the 2022-23 season and leading up to the postseason, Green played the crucial role of gluing the team in the frontcourt for the Nuggets. At his age, it would have been foolishness to expect monstrous performances from him. However, Coach Malone paired him with Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic to create an overperforming trio.

Green and LeBron were teammates during the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. When Kevin Love got injured in the ECF against the Boston Celtics, Green rose up to the occasion and provided James with some much-needed support. In Game 7 of the series, he scored a crucial 19 points, and was only behind LeBron in total points scored in Game 6 and 7 combined for the Cavs.