“Stephen Curry’s training looks like a science experiment!”: 4x champ prepares for games through methods right out of science fiction novels

Stephen Curry’s training regimen truly is one to behold

Whether you like it or not, Stephen Curry has now stamped himself as one of the 10 greatest players of all time.

He has won 4 championships now. And yes, while 2 of which came with Kevin Durant, it is easy for many to forget that he wasn’t exactly being carried. He simply reduced his role, and still had about the same impact as his MVP seasons, maybe even a bit more.

But it’s his Finals MVP, at 34 years old, that has put him over the top for many people, and frankly, we completely understand. That little mark of prestige right there feels like something we’ve all been waiting for, for so long. And now that he’s got it, there’s nothing we can say.

Quite simply, he is one of the most successful players of all time.

But, how did he get there? Of course, the man practiced his butt off.

However, was there something that no other NBA players were doing?

Well, apparently there absolutely was, and possibly still is.

Stephen Curry takes the help of some serious science to get a leg up on his opposition

Throughout time, to this day, when players wanted a leg up on their competition, they either spent time in the weight room, or practicing, or heck, even taking things personally. And it appears that Stephen Curry does all that, and much, much more.

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below to understand what we mean here.

Anybody else getting Dragon Ball Z vibes from this man’s training?

Well, if there is anyone that is likeliest to be a Saiyan warrior in real life, it’s Stephen Curry.

Because let’s be honest here. When he plays basketball, he sure as heck does not seem human.

