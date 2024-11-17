mobile app bar

Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Heat Injury Report for November 17 Contest

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) saves the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center

Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) saves the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler’s media day appearance this season shocked NBA fans. He showed up without a fancy hairstyle and had a normal appearance, and many felt it was a shift in his mentality for the year. He said, “normal hair, no shenanigans,” and those words sent a chill down fans’ spines. If he was torching teams while being goofy and joking, what would he do to them now?

The answer? Not really much. He’s played 8 of the Heat’s 11 games and hasn’t really done anything noteworthy through them. His 16.1 points are nothing to brag about, and an ankle injury has rendered him unable to play their last 3 games.

His status for their matchup with the Pacers on the 17th is questionable, as he hasn’t played since the 8th of November.

Before the Heat took on the Pacers in their NBA Cup game on Friday, Erik Spoelstra provided disappointing news about his return. “I do not have an update,” Spoelstra said. “But he’s putting in a lot of work. That part, his head coach likes to see.”

Of course, the Heat won that game without Jimmy, and since they’re facing the same opponents again, there’s no doubt to think they won’t do the same again.

Miami Heat injury report for 17th November

The Heat have an almost fully healthy roster for their trip to Indiana, with Butler the only senior player who’s not 100% healthy.

Heat Injury Report (Nov 17th, 2024)
Jimmy ButlerQuestionable  Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Sprain
Josh ChristopherOutG-League – Two-Way
Keshad JohnsonOutG-League – Two-Way

But still, with Butler missing, the matchup could be a difficult one. The Pacers have been unpredictable and could look for revenge against the Heat in their next matchup. Despite his tough start to the season, the Heat superstar could still be an X-factor in any game and turn the tides.

