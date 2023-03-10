Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Blazers? Sixers Release Injury Update for the 7ft Cameroonian Star

Mar 7, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates his shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Closing up on the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid and co. are still at the #3 spot holding onto a 43-22 record.

The Sixers had a long, tiring, but successful 5-game road trip. Suffering a 126-133 loss against the Dallas Mavericks, Doc Rivers’ boys went 4-1. Playing in 4 of the clashes, JoJo had huge contributions in this span. Playing roughly around 34.5 minutes per game, the 7-footer recorded 36.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

With Jayson Tatum and co. going through a rough patch, the Pennsylvania-based franchise has a great chance at going up a position in the standings in the upcoming few games. For the same, Joel’s availability will be of the utmost importance.

Also Read: James Harden, Joel Embiid Create Record With Twin 30-Point, 10-Assist Outings In Win Over Bucks

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Blazers?

The Cameroonian superstar hasn’t missed any significant number of games this season. The last time he did not suit up was during the Sixers-Heat clash on 1st March, owing to left foot soreness. However, the injury was nothing serious, as he has suited up for all the games since then.

For tonight’s clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, Joel is fit to play.

Meanwhile, the Blazers will be continuing without the services of Anfernee Simons and Justice Winslow.

Playing against the Blazers, who have lost 9 out of their last 14 games, should be a pretty easy matchup up for the in-form Philly.

JoJo’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

Joel Embiid is having one of the best seasons of his career. Currently on track to become the first center to win back-to-back scoring titles in almost 50 years, JoJo has been incredibly efficient.

In 52 games, the 6-time All-Star has been putting up 33.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Joel Embiid is averaging 33.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.6 BPG, with a 64.7% TS on the season Thirty-three points per game with a sixty-four percent shooting percentage. Let that sink in 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OafJCwto9R — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 8, 2023

In the latest MVP Ladder, Embiid fell down 1 spot. However, with 17 games remaining before the conclusion of the regular season, the big man has ample time to rise up the ladder and win the first-ever Michael Jordan Trophy.

Also Read: Anthony Edwards Backs Sixers Star Over Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo