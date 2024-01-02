Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Sixers Release Injury Update on 2023 MVP

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to play their first game of the 2024 calendar year against the Chicago Bulls. After having suffered a tough 92-105 loss to the Bulls in their previous fixture, the Sixers will come out with all guns blazing in search of redemption. To help the team emerge victorious, the availability of Joel Embiid will be of the utmost importance.

Joel Embiid missed out on the Philadelphia 76ers’ last four games. Ahead of their Christmas Day clash against the Miami Heat, Embiid’s name popped up on the injury report due to a right ankle sprain. However, Philly fans are going to be pleased after learning that the reigning MVP is expected to suit up for the Sixers’ upcoming home game against the Chicago Bulls.

The big man’s absence has had a detrimental effect on the Pennsylvania side’s performance. Out of the last four fixtures that JoJo was sidelined, Nick Nurse’s team suffered two losses – against the Heat & the Bulls.

Even though they suffered a loss against the Bulls earlier in December, despite Embiid being healthy, the Sixers will enter tonight’s contest as the favourites. While the Philly squad is set to be relatively injury-free, the Bulls will be missing out on the likes of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Torrey Craig.

Joel Embiid is having an MVP-caliber season

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Touted as a powerhouse squad equipped with enough firepower to compete for the championship, Joel Embiid has been the biggest reason behind the Philadelphia side’s success.

Having played 25 games out of 32, the 29-year-old has been putting up some unbelievable stats. Leading the league with 35 points per game, the two-time scoring champ has also tied his career-high of 11.7 rebounds and dishing out a career-best of 6 assists per game.

The Philadelphia 76ers are sitting third in the East with a 22-10 record. Considering the team’s successful performance, Embiid has been continuously ranked #1 on the MVP Ladders. While the race for the MVP will become tougher as the regular season reaches its conclusion, the center will certainly receive a seventh All-Star selection and a sixth All-NBA nod for the performance he’s put up in his eight professional campaign.