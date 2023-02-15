Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Cavaliers? 76ers Star’s Status Proves Highly Encouraging Ahead of Massive Game

He may not get as much support as he deserves, but Joel Embiid has had an MVP-caliber season so far. Despite playing in a very competitive East, the big man has led his team to a 37-19 record, good for 3rd in the conference. Further, the franchise has now won 7 of its last 10 and is even in the midst of a 3-game win streak.

Simply put, everything is looking bright and rosy for Philadelphia… almost, at least.

You see, Embiid is a player with a frightening history of foot injuries. And recently, he suffered yet another one, forcing him to miss time this season. And while he has since featured on the court, sources have made it clear he isn’t out of the woods just yet.

So, with that in mind, will Joel Embiid be able to feature against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight?

ESPN reveals the status of Joel Embiid’s availability amidst worrying foot ailment

If the 76ers want to win a championship this season, the time right now can prove crucial. After all, it is this stretch that matters most for team understating and chemistry ahead of the postseason. And it appears that Joel Embiid understands that.

If it’s one thing @carmeloanthony and @JoelEmbiid have in common … they don’t play about their buckets pic.twitter.com/QzuB8HebO9 — Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) February 6, 2023

As per ESPN, the man is questionable for the matchup against the Cavaliers. However, he also played all of the 76ers’ last 5 games under this context, despite all ailments. So frankly, it’s hard to imagine Embiid will be missing this massive game.

After all, having bragging rights over other contenders in the same conference counts for something too.

What is Joel Embiid averaging this season?

After 44 games played this season, Joel Embiid is averaging 33.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

The man is also shooting 53.9% from the field, 36% from deep, and 85% from the free-throw line.

