Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Celtics Release Injury Report for 2023 NBA All-Star Starter

Jayson Tatum sat out a crucial game against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Without him and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics fell to the Bucks. However, it was a valiant effort and there are lots of positives that the Celtics can take from this.

Despite, this Boston fans will be eager to see their superstar back on the court and launch an assault to retain the no.1 seed. The Eastern Conference has a lot of great competitors and there is no doubt the Cs will want to gain every advantage they can get.

The question remains if Jayson Tatum will play vs the Detroit Pistons tonight.

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs the Detroit Pistons? Boston Celtics Release injury report ahead of the home game

As per the latest injury report, Jayson Tatum was listed as out. The reason was listed as a non-covid illness. And in a back-to-back, it is likely that he will miss out on this one too.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Malcolm Brogdon – AVAILABLE

Jaylen Brown – OUT

Danilo Gallinari – OUT

Al Horford – QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart – OUT

Jayson Tatum – OUT

Grant Williams – AVAILABLE

Robert Williams – QUESTIONABLE https://t.co/UbtG3CqtAl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 14, 2023

Jaylen Brown remains out because of the facial fracture. The Celtics might be looking to field the same depleted team for the home clash against the Pistons.

Tatum’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

There is no doubt that Jayson Tatum is among the league’s best players. Leading the Cs to the best record and all the while putting up 30.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

He is 3rd on the MVP ladder and once he gets fit and healthy, he may even make a push for the hardware. He is also going to participate on the 3-point contest this all-star weekend.

