Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Pelicans Release Injury Report for 2023 All-Star Game Starter  

Feb 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1), guard Jose Alvarado (15) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) pose for a photo before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson is one of the league’s most high-flying and exciting players. However, his inconsistency has put question marks on what can be described as a great start to a career. With a road trip to Tinsel Town, the question remains, will Zion play vs the Lakers?

The New Orleans Pelicans are 4-6 in their last 10 games, and without Zion, they have slipped all the way down to the 7th seed. In a stacked Western Conference, that now includes Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, NOLA will need its superstar.

A mere 4 games separate them and the 14th-seed Lakers, who they face tonight. When will Williamson return?

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs the Los Angeles Lakers? New Orleans Pelicans Release injury report ahead of the road game

Zion Williamson is set to make his return to the NBA court after the All-Star break. As per the latest injury report, he remains out.

The exact timeline is unclear, however, we do expect him to suit up before the playoffs. What’s worse is that CJ McCollum is also listed as questionable for the game.

CJ McCollum questionable to play in Wednesday’s road game at Lakers. #Pelicans injury report presented by @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/oP9nHHIVoV pic.twitter.com/wczNPY93PK — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) February 15, 2023

NOLA will be stretched thin without their stars and the Lakers desperately need wins. Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans will have to do their best without their superstar.

Zion’s monstrous stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Zion Williamson is averaging 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. The forward was voted into the All-star game as a starter.

Zanos took the New Orleans Pelicans to the 1st seed and hence was voted in as the starter. While he is out, his stock has not diminished.

The thunderous forward remains one of the NBA’s prodigal sons. It will be interesting to see how his return reignites the Pelicans.

