Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Sixers Injury Report(January 3rd)

After dropping three games in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers have managed to win back-to-back games. Tonight, they look to make it three in a row, as the team heads to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. A big part of their last two wins has been their superstar, Joel Embiid, who has been showing signs of returning to his MVP form again.

However, as the team heads to MSG, there is one question that is bothering all fans — Will Joel Embiid suit up tonight?

On their official injury report, the Sixers have said that Joel Embiid is Probable for tonight’s matchup, with right knee injury management. It is the same knee that had caused Embiid to miss a big chunk of last season, as well as some time earlier this year.

Seeing how, despite being on previous injury reports with the same reasoning, Embiid has suited up in those matchups, there is no reason to believe he won’t do the same against the Knicks tonight. Joel Embiid hasn’t played at Madison Square Garden since Game 5 of the 2024 playoffs, and tonight would probably break that streak.

Other than Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford remain out for tonight’s matchup.

Sixers injury report to face Knicks on Saturday night Joel Embiid is PROBABLE (right knee injury mgmt). This would be his 3rd game in 5 days Trendon Watford and Kelly Oubre Jr. remain out. pic.twitter.com/zrKOvh9o6X — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) January 3, 2026

On the other hand, the Knicks suffered an embarrassing 111-99 loss to the Hawks last night. They played without Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Josh Hart. While they haven’t issued their injury report for their 2nd night of a back-to-back, we can know for sure that the intensity displayed by the Knicks tonight would be much higher than yesterday.