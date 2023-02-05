Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Sixers Release Injury Report For Their MVP Candidate

Philadelphia 76ers fans will be waiting on news of whether Joel Embiid will take the court against the New York Knicks tonight.

The Sixers have bounced back in the last 2 months of the season after a topsy-turvy start. They sat at a 12-12 record after losing a double-OT game to the Rockets exactly 2 months back.

Since then, the team has improved leaps and bounds on both ends of the floor. The return of James Harden from injury definitely played a role. But their role players have also picked up the tempo and shown great resolve.

Bringing De’Anthony Melton into the starting lineup has served them quite well. Melton takes up the duty of guarding the point of attack. Harden can, in turn, rest himself on defense by playing as a weakside help defender.

But all good things about the Sixers start and end with their dominant big man. Joel Embiid has finished 2nd in the MVP race for 2 consecutive seasons. He’s picked up where he left off in this current season.

The 2-man game between Harden and Embiid has the rest of the NBA looking completely shaken. And it has resulted in the Sixers registering a dominant 22-5 record in the past 2 months.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs New York Knicks?

Embiid is the lone feature on the Sixers’ injury report for their game at Madison Square Garden on Pro Bowl Sunday. The Cameroonian big man has been penciled in as questionable due to left foot soreness.

Joel suffered this niggle in a late January game and has been repeatedly listed on the injury report since then. He landed awkwardly after a dunk in their win against the Nets on January 25 also.

Embiid’s stats this season

Jojo won the scoring title last season while averaging 30.6 points per game. The 7-footer seems to have improved his play to quite a significant degree as a scorer this year.

Currently averaging 33.5 points per game, Joel is once again sitting in the lead for the scoring title. He could cement a back-to-back scoring title if he plays at this same pace and a certain Slovenian doesn’t catch fire.

Embiid is averaging 33.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game this year. He’s also staking a claim for an All-Defensive team selection with his play on that end.