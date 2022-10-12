WATCH: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry Have Adorable Matching Tattoos for a Cute Pre-Game Ritual

Warriors’ Stephen Curry shares a cute pregame ritual with his wife, Ayesha Curry, which includes one of their matching tattoos

Stephen Curry is one of the most popular sports personalities all across the globe. Best known for revolutionizing the game of basketball, Curry showed the world how teams could win championships without size. Basketball is a big man’s game, with height certainly gives you an advantage. However, Steph has shown us how the three-ball can give you an advantage, even if your opponent is taller than you.

Using his ways, the Warriors star has won 4x NBA Championships, 2x MVPs, and is a finals MVP too.

However, none of that would have been possible without a strong support system. Steph considers family to be the most important thing in life, which has always helped him. He’s been with Ayesha Curry even before he got to the NBA, and they have been married for over 11 years now.

They have some adorable rituals before every game.

Stephen Curry shares the story behind his and Ayesha’s matching tattoo

In an interview with Parents magazine in 2016, Stephen Curry was asked about his Pre-Game rituals and their matching tattoos. Steph pulled up his sleeves and showed the tattoo on his left bicep. It is a > < symbol representing “The past is behind us, the future is a promise, and we stay right in the middle.”

Steph shared how he does a little sign and then smacks the tattoo, and Ayesha does the same, right before every game.

Ayesha then said that this is a reminder for Steph that his job is fun, and it should be fun, and he should never lose that.

Steph also has a fixed pre-game meal that Ayesha prepares for him right before every home game. It’s the little things that add up and form a whole routine and ritual. They may not seem like much, but for the person doing it, they might mean the world. Just like Steph’s on-court routine is important for him, the one he shares with Ayesha also is equally important.

Steph and his tattoos

Tattoos are a way of conveying something or can be a form of artistic expression. Many NBA players have several tattoos. While some cover their entire arms and body in ink, some have them at a select few spots. Stephen Curry falls in the latter category.

Curry has a few tattoos, each of which have some deep meaning attached to them. He has two tattoos in Hebrew, “האהבה לא תבל לעולם אך,” which is from Corinthians 13:8, and means, “Love Never Fails.” The other one is on the outer side of his left wrist, ” קרי” and stands for his family name, Curry.

On his other wrist, Steph has TCC 30 tattooed. TCC stands for Trust, Care, and Commitment, and 30 represents his and his dad’s jersey number throughout their NBA careers. On his right bicep, he has “WOE” tattooed, which stands for “Working on Excellence”. As mentioned above, he has “> <” on his left bicep, which is from John 3:30, stating, “He must become greater; I must become less.”

On his ring finger, he has ‘A’ tattooed, representing his never dying love for Ayesha. On his right leg, he got three tattoos, each representing one of his children. Wolf for his son Canon, Butterfly for his daughter Ryan, and Unicorn for his elder daughter, Riley.