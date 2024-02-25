HomeSearch

UCLA All-Time Leading Scorer List: Reggie Miller and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Make Presence Known in Bruin History

UCLA Bruins Basketball programs has produced over 100 athletes that featured in the NBA. Elite names like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar(Known as Lew Alcindor during his UCLA days) and Reggie Miller adorn the ripe UCLA Bruins history. For the 2023-24 season, 14 former UCLA Bruins found a place in an NBA roster. This includes the enthralling rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. who spent four years with the Bruins. Apart from that, legendary hoopers Russell Westbrook and Jrue Holiday are also Bruins alum. Therefore, each season, the program is heavily represented in the league. During the 2010-11 season, there were also 14 Bruins in the league, marking the most from a single college program at that time.

With such a rich wealth of talent, looking at the UCLA All-Time Leading Scorer List is intriguing. Here is a look at both the All-Time and single-season UCLA individual scoring records. Where do Reggie Miller and Jaime Jaquez Jr. figure in the list?

UCLA Bruins All-Time Leading Scorers

Former Indiana Pacers star, Reggie Miller is 3rd on the list with 2095 points. Don MacLean leads the chart with 2608 points for more than 2 decades and considering there are no active players close to him, he will keep this throne for some time now.

PlayerTotal PointsYears
1. Don MacLean26081988-1992
2. Lew Alcindor23251966-1969
3. Jason Kapono20951999-2003
3. Reggie Miller20951983-1987
5. Bryce Alford19222013-2017
6. Toby Bailey18461994-1998
7. Ed O’Bannon18151991-1995
8. Jaime Jaquez Jr. 18022019-2023
9. J.R. Henderson18011994-1998
10. Trevor Wilson17981986-1990

UCLA Bruins Single-Season Leading Scorers

PlayerPointsSeason
1. Lew Alcindor8701966-67
2. Reggie Miller7501985-86
3. Gail Goodrich 7441964-65
4. Lew Alcindor7341967-68
5. Lew Alcindor7211968-69
6. Don MacLean7141990-91
7. Reggie Miller 7121986-87
8. Tracy Murray7061991-92
9. Kevin Love6812007-08
10. Tracy Murray6791990-91

 

