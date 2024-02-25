UCLA All-Time Leading Scorer List: Reggie Miller and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Make Presence Known in Bruin History

UCLA Bruins Basketball programs has produced over 100 athletes that featured in the NBA. Elite names like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar(Known as Lew Alcindor during his UCLA days) and Reggie Miller adorn the ripe UCLA Bruins history. For the 2023-24 season, 14 former UCLA Bruins found a place in an NBA roster. This includes the enthralling rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. who spent four years with the Bruins. Apart from that, legendary hoopers Russell Westbrook and Jrue Holiday are also Bruins alum. Therefore, each season, the program is heavily represented in the league. During the 2010-11 season, there were also 14 Bruins in the league, marking the most from a single college program at that time.

Advertisement

With such a rich wealth of talent, looking at the UCLA All-Time Leading Scorer List is intriguing. Here is a look at both the All-Time and single-season UCLA individual scoring records. Where do Reggie Miller and Jaime Jaquez Jr. figure in the list?

Advertisement

UCLA Bruins All-Time Leading Scorers

Former Indiana Pacers star, Reggie Miller is 3rd on the list with 2095 points. Don MacLean leads the chart with 2608 points for more than 2 decades and considering there are no active players close to him, he will keep this throne for some time now.

Player Total Points Years 1. Don MacLean 2608 1988-1992 2. Lew Alcindor 2325 1966-1969 3. Jason Kapono 2095 1999-2003 3. Reggie Miller 2095 1983-1987 5. Bryce Alford 1922 2013-2017 6. Toby Bailey 1846 1994-1998 7. Ed O’Bannon 1815 1991-1995 8. Jaime Jaquez Jr. 1802 2019-2023 9. J.R. Henderson 1801 1994-1998 10. Trevor Wilson 1798 1986-1990

UCLA Bruins Single-Season Leading Scorers