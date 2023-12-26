Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Against The Hornets? Injury Update on Clippers Forward as His Hip Continues to Be on the Mend

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 12: LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on December 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire) NBA: DEC 12 Kings at Clippers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon269231212054

The Los Angeles Clippers were in incredible form, having won nine straight games. However, with Kawhi Leonard missing the last two games, Ty Lue’s boys suffered back-to-back losses against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics. As the Clippers prepare to host the Charlotte Hornets for the second out of their current four-game homestand, fans will be wondering whether or not Leonard will take on the floor.

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a relatively healthy roster all season long. However, the team has added a few big names to their latest injury report. Moussa Diabate will join Mason Plumlee as the two players who are set to miss out on the contest. Whereas, Kawhi Leonard is listed as “questionable” for the clash.

Kawhi Leonard suffered a hip injury during the Clippers-Mavericks game. Even then, the 2-time Finas MVP led the team with an impressive double-double sinking for 30 points along with 10 rebounds and five assists. Late in the contest, the two-way star took a hard fall and missed out on the next two clashes, resulting in the LA side sustaining back-to-back losses.

Kawhi Leonard has only missed two games this campaign

Kawhi Leonard has been injury-riddled for the larger part of his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. Alongside his All-Star counterpart Paul George, Leonard’s injury struggles have been a huge reason behind the California side’s failures.

Since being acquired by the Clippers in 2019, before this ongoing campaign, the Claw merely suited up for 161 regular season games. Among the 160 games that Leonard missed out on, included the entirety of the 2021-2022 season.

During this campaign, the 6ft 7” forward has been lucky to not be bothered by any major injury. Seeming quite healthy, the two-time NBA champ has only missed out on two of the Clippers’ fixtures so far.

Playing at an All-NBA level, in the 27 games that he suited up for, Leonard has put up 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. The last two games proved that the squad surely missed their explosive forward on the paint, assisting Harden. Fans would be hoping to see him back on the court if the Clippers want a championship run, this season.