Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies?: Clippers Star’s Availability Update Leaves Doubt in Fans

Cometh the hour, cometh the team! Despite a hot and cold campaign for the most part, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers have recovered just in time. And now, the franchise seems to be building some serious momentum ahead of the postseason. Exactly what the doctor ordered for a team that almost seemed to be underperforming during too many key moments in the season.

However, now is the time to keep things going, something Leonard would play a key part in. Unfortunately, the man was forced to miss the most recent game against the Grizzlies due to personal reasons. This has put the fear of god into countless fans, with many wondering if the man will be back in time to play the remaining games of this regular season.

So, with that in mind, is Kawhi Leonard likely to return to the fold ahead of the rematch against the Ja Morant and the Grizzlies?

Kawhi Leonard’s availability status continues to remain murky ahead of the Grizzlies match

Fortunately, here, Kawhi Leonard has not succumbed to another injury. Instead, he is indeed out due to personal reasons. And as you’d expect, however, just how bad the reasons in are, is unknown. So frankly, it could range from just being another excuse to load manage, all the way up to something as bad as Andrew Wiggins’s situation.

Kawhi Leonard called the offensive foul on his own teammate, Eric Gordon 🤣pic.twitter.com/VTvmZROQAu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

As of now, ESPN has labeled the man as ‘questionable’ for the match against Ja Morant. That said, from the precedent the Clippers star himself has set, we’d say it’s highly unlikely he makes an appearance during this contest.

What is Kawhi Leonard averaging this season?

After 47 games played, Kawhi Leonard is currently averaging 23.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. Additionally, the Clippers star is shooting 51.3% from the field, 41.4% from beyond the arc, and 86.9% from the free throw line.