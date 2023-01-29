Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Cavaliers? Clippers’ Star’s Availability Against Cavaliers Hangs in Balance

Jan 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives on Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter (12) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers are back to playing like they are Championship contenders. Having Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back in the lineup has given the team a huge boost, and has helped them win five games in a row. The Clippers are back up to the 4th seed in the West and trail the 3rd-seeded Kings by just one game.

The Clippers were in Atlanta last night, where they beat the Hawks 120-113.

Kawhi led the charge with 32 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

The Clippers now head to Cleveland, where they face a Cavaliers team that is without Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love at the moment. Will the Clippers have Leonard suit up tonight, or would he rest on the 2nd night of the back-to-back?

Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight

After missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season, Kawhi returned to the lineup this year. Initially, he came off the bench and missed an extended period of time once again with knee issues. However, he’s back now, and has been leading the charge for the Clippers.

However, due to the ACL injury, the Clippers staff has been extra cautious about their superstar. So far this season, he hasn’t played the 2nd night of back-to-backs yet. The trend will not change tonight.

Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonard and Paul George tonight against the #Cavs. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) January 29, 2023

Playing without Kawhi and PG, the team would have to bank on their deep bench to lead the fight.

Kawhi Leonard’s last ten games

Out of the Clippers’ last ten games, Kawhi has played nine of them. The only game he missed was the back-to-back against the Jazz. In the games he did play, he’s averaged 29.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting at his normal high efficiency.

For the season, Kawhi is averaging 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

While his season numbers may look sub-par, his recent performances might convince the coaches to give Leonard his 6th All-Star nod.

