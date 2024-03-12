“Greatest Scorer in the History of Basketball”: Skip Bayless Believes LeBron James and Co. Have the Deepest Team in the West

The LA Lakers seem to be getting back on track, having won their last two games against two of the strongest teams in the league. The impact of two dominant performances is such that even Skip Bayless is praising the Lakers. On a recent episode of his UNDISPUTED show, Bayless claimed that the Lakers have the deepest squad in the West and that LeBron James is the greatest scorer in history.

Bayless said that he still loves this team, and they have a lot of potential to do better. The analyst is also impressed by D’Angelo Russell for what he did against the Milwaukee Bucks. In a one-point win against the number two-ranked team in the East, Russell dropped 44 points with six rebounds and nine assists. Bayless said that even though it was a hard-fought win, it showed that the Lakers have the potential to win big games.

Labelling LeBron as “hard to play with,” he said that he hopes the team chemistry stays intact even when LBJ takes the court. He did however add that LeBron is “the greatest scorer in the history of basketball.”

Apart from DLo and LBJ, the 72-year-old also praised Austin Reaves for finding his place in the team’s rotation. Bayless pointed out that the team will have Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent by their side which will make them “arguably the deepest team in the West.”

Moving forward, the only major issue for the Lakers would be to figure out how to approach their game with a superstar in rotation.

Given the history of Skip Bayless with LeBron James, the praise must have come as a surprise to many. However, the former ESPN analyst isn’t wrong here as the Lakers are now finally looking stable as a team and might have a good run in the playoffs just like last season.

The LA Lakers are underachievers

Prior to praising the Lakers for slowly growing as a unit, Bayless called them underachievers earlier. He was astonished by the fact that despite being a complete team, they recently crossed the .500 mark for the first time this season. He posted on X, “It is inconceivable, as talented as the Lakers are, that they just rose to 6 games over .500 for the first time all season.”

The NBA analyst added that the only category in which they’re currently leading the league is “underachievement.”

A day before giving LeBron the greatest scorer tag, Bayless thrashed the 4-time NBA champion on his show. Bringing in the age-old comparison with Michael Jordan, he claimed that LeBron will never be better than Jordan. Bayless also diminished LeBron’s longevity and 40k career points by stating that playing longer will never equate to being great in this game.