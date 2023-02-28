Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Minnesota Timberwolves? Clippers’ Starting Lineup Amidst Losing Slump

Feb 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee (44) dives for the ball ahead of Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) as forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts from the floor in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a weird last couple of games. If a Kawhi Leonard team has 120 points or more by the end of regulation, one would think it would be a win for his team given his closing skills. However, the Clips scored a combined 273 points in their last two games and lost them both.

Both games went to overtime and Leonard has played over 84 minutes over the last two games. And so the Clipper Nation must be wondering, will The Klaw play tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs Anthony Edwards and Co?

The Clippers have upgraded Ivica Zubac to questionable. Other than that no other updates on Kawhi Leonard or anyone for that matter. So he and probably every other Clipper should be suited for the Wolves.

Ivica Zubac has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE tomorrow vs. the Timberwolves. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook are unlisted and expected to play for the Clippers. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 28, 2023

This would be a massive boost for Clippers fans who are seeing both Kawhi and Paul George both going in and out of lineups, with the former missing team’s 27 outings.

And since both of them are fit, their defensive anchor Zubac was out leaving them struggling on the board. Now that he would be back (probably) with Russell Westbrook also in the line-up Clippers should finally become a team to watch out for.

Clippers starting line-up vs the Wolves

If Zubac is back, Mason Plumlee would be moving to the bench and the Clips would look something like this: –

Ivica Zubac (C), Kawhi Leonard (SF), Marcus Morris (SF), Paul George (SF), and Russell Westbrook (PG).

