“Kawhi Leonard Wouldn’t Be Happy!”: Skip Bayless Makes BOLD Claim on Russell Westbrook Move to Clippers

Achyuth Jayagopal
|Published 20/02/2023

The Russell Westbrook sweepstakes have come to an end. After being linked to a horde of contenders, news has officially broken that the former MVP has found his new home. Not too far away from his former employers that too.

Yes, Russell Westbrook is now a part of the Los Angeles Clippers. Russ joins forces with former teammate Paul George and two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Another Western Conference powerhouse just got further stacked.

However, after Westbrook’s disappointing stop with the Lakers, there is skepticism regarding the move too. The former MVP was a shadow of his old self and was reduced to a sixth-man role by the end of his tenure as a Laker. While people do attribute a lot of blame to the circumstances in Los Angeles, not everyone is willing to give Russ the benefit of the doubt.

Someone who had his very critical eye wide open at Lakerland had a say. It is no secret that Skip Bayless is arguably the biggest critic of LeBron James. Naturally, scrutinizing James meant watching a lot of Lakers basketball. So it was no surprise that Westbrook was also under the Bayless microscope.

Skip Bayless believes Kawhi Leonard is secretly unhappy with the Russ addition.

When Kawhi Leonard and Paul George teamed up in LA, Westbrook was very much a factor in the background. George was, after all, having an MVP-caliber season with Westbrook at OKC. However, the opportunity to team up with Kawhi at LA proved too much to pass on.

There was the possibility of the trio teaming up at the time. But apparently, Leonard wouldn’t even return his calls. Or at least, Skip Bayless states so.

In Skip’s eye, this is a really bad idea, and he expects Leonard to feel the same way, albeit rumors suggest that PG and Kawhi recruited Russ to LA together.

Bayless believes that PG reminiscing their time together at OKC paved the way for a Russ reunion. The Undisputed pundit believes the move even takes the Clippers further away from contention.

Bayless took the Clippers down from his tier of Contenders after the Westbrook move.

Skip may not hate Westbrook as much as he hates King James. But he seems to hold a torch for the former OKC star too.

Bayless called the Clippers “foolish” to sign Westbrook. Skip said the move is set to “wreck their psyche” and jumped out off the Clippers bandwagon.

On paper, the fit seems to make sense. But Bayless seems to have absolutely given up on the idea of Westbrook being a productive player under the circumstances.

To add insult to injury, the Undisputed host put the Lakers ahead of the Clippers in his personal power rankings. That is quite the statement to make, especially looking at the Western Conference Standings right now.

