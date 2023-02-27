HomeSearch

WATCH: Nikola Jokic Dominates Kawhi Leonard, Tussles Ball From the Klaw’s Grip

Raahib Singh
|Published 27/02/2023

WATCH: Nikola Jokic Dominates Kawhi Leonard, Tussles Ball From the Klaw’s Grip

Sep 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) chase a loose ball during the first half of game five in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers for the 4th and final time this season. So far, in the three meetings this season, Nikola Jokic and co have absolutely dominated the Clippers, winning each contest by double-digits.

Tonight seems no different. The Nuggets took off with a flying start, establishing a quick 13-2 lead. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers seemed to be out of sorts to kick the game off. However, they managed to string together a quick 8-0 run to finish the quarter 22-35.

During the first quarter, though, we saw the 2x MVP show us his true strength as he managed to take on the Klaw.

Also Read: “That can be draining too”: Damian Lillard Elucidates Importance of Support on Warriors 2015 Finals MVP’s Podcast 

Nikola Jokic managed to hold on to the ball despite Kawhi Leonard’s defense

Before Kawhi became popular as one of the best playoff players in the NBA, he was a defensive savant. Winning 2x DPOY honors, Leonard’s defense might have taken a bit of hit due to injuries, but his skills are still there.

Whenever the Klaw puts his claws on the ball, it’s hard to get it back. However, Nikola Jokic showed that he’s not a nobody. The back-to-back MVP took on Leonard in the paint, and when Kawhi tried to snatch the ball away and almost succeeded, Jokic tussled with him, managed to get the ball back and passed it inside for an easy flush.

It was a wonderful move by the Joker and it shows us how much strength he truly has.

Scoring 8 points with 4 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 steal, Jokic has managed to get the Nuggets a strong start to the game. The Nuggets are 22-1 this season when they end the first quarter with a double-digit lead. They would hope to make it 23-1 tonight and sweep the Clippers in the season series.

Also Read: Is LeBron James Hurt? Lakers’ Star Appears To Have ‘Popped’ Ankle in 27-Point Comeback Against Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh