WATCH: Nikola Jokic Dominates Kawhi Leonard, Tussles Ball From the Klaw’s Grip

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers for the 4th and final time this season. So far, in the three meetings this season, Nikola Jokic and co have absolutely dominated the Clippers, winning each contest by double-digits.

Tonight seems no different. The Nuggets took off with a flying start, establishing a quick 13-2 lead. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers seemed to be out of sorts to kick the game off. However, they managed to string together a quick 8-0 run to finish the quarter 22-35.

8-0 Clippers run capped off by Kawhi Leonard’s triple. If they can find a way to stop being so careless with the ball… — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 27, 2023

During the first quarter, though, we saw the 2x MVP show us his true strength as he managed to take on the Klaw.

Nikola Jokic managed to hold on to the ball despite Kawhi Leonard’s defense

Before Kawhi became popular as one of the best playoff players in the NBA, he was a defensive savant. Winning 2x DPOY honors, Leonard’s defense might have taken a bit of hit due to injuries, but his skills are still there.

Whenever the Klaw puts his claws on the ball, it’s hard to get it back. However, Nikola Jokic showed that he’s not a nobody. The back-to-back MVP took on Leonard in the paint, and when Kawhi tried to snatch the ball away and almost succeeded, Jokic tussled with him, managed to get the ball back and passed it inside for an easy flush.

It is rare when you can see someone fight off Kawhi when he gets his hands on the ball. Somehow Jokic does it here. pic.twitter.com/qNEXhkFLL9 — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) February 27, 2023

It was a wonderful move by the Joker and it shows us how much strength he truly has.

Scoring 8 points with 4 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 steal, Jokic has managed to get the Nuggets a strong start to the game. The Nuggets are 22-1 this season when they end the first quarter with a double-digit lead. They would hope to make it 23-1 tonight and sweep the Clippers in the season series.

