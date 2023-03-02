Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Warriors?: Clippers Star’s Availability Could Be in Serious Doubt

Feb 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard has finally started to kick into high gear for the Clippers, having played all of the franchise’s last 5 games. Further, there has thankfully been no cause for concern in that time period. So, in other words, the team’s roster can finally start to build some chemistry ahead of the NBA playoffs.

However, the franchise isn’t out of the woods just yet. At the end of the day, Leonard’s body is no longer used to playing so many NBA games in a row. After all, there are bound to be drawbacks to taking so many days of rest.

On top of all this, LA has a massive game against the 5th-seeded Warriors coming up. And with them being sat in 6th, this fixture could prove crucial for going further up in the standings.

With so much at stake here, the question only becomes that much more important. Will Kawhi Leonard be healthy enough to partake in this contest tonight?

ESPN reveals the status of Kawhi Leonard’s health ahead of big game vs Warriors

Russell Westbrook may yet prove to be a very good acquisition for the Clippers. But, for that to happen, the roster needs to build chemistry with him ahead of the postseason. And if they don’t, they can kiss their dreams of a championship in 2023 goodbye. And as you’d expect, Kawhi Leonard’s presence is a massive part of that.

In more ways than one, this game couldn’t be any more important. And fortunately for the franchise, ESPN reports that there is no news of any injury to Kawhi Leonard.

Footwork master class from Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/ajRk40EDRz — Joey Burton (@JoeyBurton) February 25, 2023

That said, the man has played the last 5 games in a row. This means that there is also a high chance of the man deciding to miss this game due to load management purposes.

So, while Kawhi Leonard is clearly healthy enough to partake in this contest, nobody can know for sure if he will play until the lineups for the game are released by the franchise.

What is Kawhi Leonard averaging this season?

After 37 games played, Kawhi Leonard is currently averaging 23 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game.

Additionally, he is shooting 50.6% from the field, 40.8% from deep, and 87.3% from the charity stripe.

