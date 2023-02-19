Is Kevin Durant Playing the 2023 NBA All-Star Game? Injury Report for the Eastern Conference Starter

Feb 16, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns Forward Kevin Durant is introduced to the media at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to playing in the All-Star Game, Kevin Durant has extremely bad luck. Despite being selected as the captain for the prestigious event for the past two years, the Durantula has failed to suit up for the exhibition game.

In the 2020-2021 campaign, KD sustained a horrific Achilles injury that prevented him from playing at the State Farm Arena. In the next 2021-2022 campaign, the 2014 MVP injured his knee, keeping him from playing the ASG.

With the 2023 ASG tipping-off tonight at the Vivint Arena, Phoenix fans wonder whether their newest Suns player will participate in the event or not.

Will Kevin Durant suit up for the 2023 ASG?

Back in mid-January, the 6-foot-10 forward suffered an MCL sprain. Initially, the injury was only going to keep him out for a few weeks, however, reports recently stated that supporters would have to wait a bit longer for him to take on the floor.

Joining Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and Zion Williamson, Durant has been ruled OUT from wearing the All-Star uniform tonight.

The league announced that Joel Embiid would replace Kevin as the Eastern Conference starter.

The Cameroonian has been having a solid year. Leading Philly, the big man has been putting up monstrous numbers – 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Ja Morant, Lauri Markkanen, and Joel Embiid have been upgraded to starters in the #NBAAllStar Game They will replace Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson who will not play due to injury.

Prior to the injury against the Miami Heat, the 34-year-old was playing some incredible basketball. Performing at an MVP level, the then-Brooklyn Nets star averaged a staggering 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

An Eastern Conference starter, the 2-time NBA champ is now representing a team from the Western Conference. Several days after the announcement of the ASG starters, the Phoenix Suns managed to acquire Durant in a blockbuster trade.

Of course, Arizonians would’ve loved to see their superstar perform tonight, however, resting him seems like the more important task to do for Monty Williams and co.

