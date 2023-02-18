WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Crashes Kevin Durant’s All-Star Media Day

The NBA All-Star Weekend festivities are in full swing. Day 1 is over, and we’re on to Day 2. Yesterday was a big day, starting with Coach Giannis Antetokounmpo leading Team Dwyane to a win in the All-Star Celebrity Game.

Later, Team Pau won the Jordan Rising Stars, with Pelicans’ Jose Alverado taking home the MVP honors.

Moving on to Day 2, we have the All-Star practice and then the Media Day. All the All-Stars were there except LeBron James, who was listed as unavailable due to personal reasons. Despite the King not being there, the festivities weren’t dulled.

Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived as a happy party, celebrating his win last night. In fact, keeping his cheer on, Giannis even clowned around a bit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo crashed Kevin Durant’s conference

As always, each player had their own stage where the media could approach them and ask questions. Giannis was asked about his aspirations from this season. The 2x MVP chose getting a 2nd ring over getting his 3rd MVP honors.

Giannis: “I don’t care about the MVP, I want to be the champion”pic.twitter.com/nryGcqss5t — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) February 18, 2023

Later, after finishing his own conference, Giannis swung by Kevin Durant’s area, and crashed his conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo crashes Kevin Durant’s press conference 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BEnns2nshc — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 18, 2023

However, he did it in his own hilarious way. I mean, look at this guy!

If you don’t love this guy something wrong with you pic.twitter.com/7sD7LwdLa1 — Just Sarah 🦌🏆💍 (@Soccer_3_Mom) February 18, 2023

It’s a shame no one pointed it out to KD, else we might have gotten them both on the same mic. That could have made for an excellent interview.

