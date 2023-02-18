HomeSearch

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Crashes Kevin Durant’s All-Star Media Day

Raahib Singh
|Published 18/02/2023

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Crashes Kevin Durant’s All-Star Media Day

Credits: Twitter

The NBA All-Star Weekend festivities are in full swing. Day 1 is over, and we’re on to Day 2. Yesterday was a big day, starting with Coach Giannis Antetokounmpo leading Team Dwyane to a win in the All-Star Celebrity Game.

Later, Team Pau won the Jordan Rising Stars, with Pelicans’ Jose Alverado taking home the MVP honors.

Moving on to Day 2, we have the All-Star practice and then the Media Day. All the All-Stars were there except LeBron James, who was listed as unavailable due to personal reasons. Despite the King not being there, the festivities weren’t dulled.

Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived as a happy party, celebrating his win last night. In fact, keeping his cheer on, Giannis even clowned around a bit.

Also Read: “LeBron James should have done it!”: Kevin Durant Ridicules the NBA for Picking Mac McClung and Others for AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Giannis Antetokounmpo crashed Kevin Durant’s conference

As always, each player had their own stage where the media could approach them and ask questions. Giannis was asked about his aspirations from this season. The 2x MVP chose getting a 2nd ring over getting his 3rd MVP honors.

Later, after finishing his own conference, Giannis swung by Kevin Durant’s area, and crashed his conference.

However, he did it in his own hilarious way. I mean, look at this guy!

It’s a shame no one pointed it out to KD, else we might have gotten them both on the same mic. That could have made for an excellent interview.

Also Read: Snubbing LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Names Best Signature Shoes in NBA, Besides His Own

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh