Is Kevin Durant Playing Today vs Bucks? Suns Release Availability Report For 4-Time Scoring Champion

When Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns, the late-night news deprived many NBA fans of some valuable sleeping time.

Durant is one of the most maligned figures in NBA history. Many fans believe that he upset the balance of the league forever by signing with the Warriors in 2016.

KD subsequently moved to Brooklyn after 3 successful seasons with Golden State. 2 Finals MVPs in 3 years is definitely a great return for any player. However, it seemed that he wanted to win a championship without Stephen Curry to secure his legacy.

Those attempts came to waste due to a variety of factors beyond his control in Brooklyn. He sat out his first season with an Achilles tear. The Nets’ injuries put paid to his championship hopes with a Big 3 in their second season.

After Harden demanded and got a trade, Kyrie and KD were swept by Boston in last year’s playoffs. Kyrie’s trade this past month meant that the writing was on the wall for Brooklyn. Within a week, they had to trade Kevin Durant as well – to his preferred destination in Phoenix.

"I was upset that we couldn't finish. I thought we had some good momentum… It was a blow to our team." Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving's trade request

Is Kevin Durant playing today vs Milwaukee Bucks?

Durant is currently still nursing a knee injury. A torn MCL has kept him out of action since his final Nets appearance on January 8th. The Suns have decided to keep him under wraps until their home game on Wednesday.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2023

However, Durant has already engaged in 5-on-5 practice sessions for the Suns. The Slim Reaper will be looking to find his rhythm with his new teammates. This might be the most complete lineup he’s played in, apart from Team USA and the Warriors.

“He did everything today. We’ll see how all of the guys respond today. Today was probably close to the longest practice we’ve had all season long outside of training camp.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain), who is out tomorrow vs. #Thunder. #Suns pic.twitter.com/y37snGni3P — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 23, 2023

KD’s stats this season

Prior to his injury, Durant was playing both games of back-to-backs for the Nets. He seemed to be enjoying his best spell of health since his Achilles recovery.

Through 39 appearances this season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. His field goal percentage is at a career-high 55.9% this season. He’s averaging an ungodly 60.3% field goal percentage from the 10-16 feet region.