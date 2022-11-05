Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Hornets? Nets Issue Availability Report for the 2x Finals MVP

Nov 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a first half basket against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets overcame a huge hurdle last night. After being surrounded by Kyrie Irving controversies on all sides, the Nets had taken a call to suspend him. This left a lot of fans wondering how badly this would impact an already struggling Nets team.

However, Kevin Durant and co. had different plans for the same. Taking on the Washington Wizards, the Nets recorded a 128-86 blowout win.

It wasn’t Kevin Durant doing all the heavy lifting. KD scored 28 points and had nine rebounds and 11 assists. The best part of the win? Six other guys scored in double digits for the Nets tonight. It was this lack of team offense, along with their defense which was a cause for concern. However, the win must have given them a big boost.

Tonight they face the Charlotte Hornets. This leaves fans wondering whether Durant would suit up for the 2nd night of a back-to-back or will he be rested.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight?

Kevin Durant has had to take the reins of the Nets yet again. With Kyrie Irving out, he’s the leader on the floor, and last night he played the role well. Tonight the Nets might get a huge boost. According to team reports, Seth Curry and Joe Harris are both cleared to play tonight.

Jacque Vaughn expects both Seth Curry and Joe Harris to play tomorrow. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) November 5, 2022

With Ben Simmons out as well, it is highly likely that Kevin Durant would suit up and try and guide the Nets to a second straight win.