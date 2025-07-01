NFL Legend Accepts Shaquille O’Neal or Michael Jordan Couldn’t Guard Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen. That isn’t an opinion; that is a fact. Aside from his rookie year, Durant has averaged 25 or more points in every season of his career. There aren’t many people who are better than the two-time NBA champion. But does that elevate him into a conversation among the best?

Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 NBA season, the number of things to talk about has become scarce. The next milestone moment will be the start of the free agent period. That doesn’t mean the basketball community will go silent until that begins.

Over the past few days, Durant has been in the middle of a great discourse on social media. One user posed a question on X regarding an ideal historic starting five. The graphic featured the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, and Durant. The question asked who out of these superstars would come off the bench.

Many basketball fans began sharing their responses. One specific user tagged Durant and labelled him as the “imposter” of the group. Perhaps any other player would’ve let it slide, but KD took the time to address their opinion.

“None of them can guard me. How bout that?” Durant proclaimed.

None of them can guard me. How bout that??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 28, 2025

Durant’s comments opened the floodgates. He has always possessed the utmost confidence in his abilities, even in comparison to all-time greats. After all, his body of work speaks for itself. The Houston Rockets star spoke his mind, opening the door for others to follow suit, including a few on the mainstream stage.

Fox Sports’ The Facility crew spoke about the ongoing discourse. NFL legend James Jones has some strong opinions, which fall in line with Durant’s claim. “I see no lies,” Jones declared. “Somebody got to come off the bench and it ain’t KD. He is one of the greatest scorers we’ve ever seen.”

Jones believes that if any of the six were to come off the bench, it would be Tim Duncan. His co-host Emmanuel Acho shared the same sentiment, but to an extent.

“I 83.3% agree with KD because five out of the six can’t guard him. In LeBron’s heyday, he could guard KD,” Acho said. He just had to correct Durant on that front, but believes that Durant is a legendary scorer.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh didn’t offer any pushback to his fellow co-hosts. He doesn’t have a problem with Durant exuding this level of confidence in his abilities whatsoever. “When you are an athlete, if you don’t think like this, you’re in trouble,” Houshmandzadeh said.

Standing at 6-foot-11, with a silky smooth jumper and the ability to move like a guard, Durant’s offensive game is unlike any other player. Once he gets to his spot, there isn’t anything a single player could do to stop him. One can only hope he misses.

Durant may talk a lot on social media, but he rarely tells a lie. He speaks how he sees fit, and more times than not, that’s the way it is.