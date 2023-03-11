Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Kings? Suns Release Ankle Injury Update for 13x All-Star

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Pheonix Suns host the Sacramento Kings tonight. Hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in the last game, the fans were left disheartened. Even though the Suns won the contest 132-101, the fans did not get to see Kevin Durant live in action.

Devin Booker put on an absolute show, as he put up 44 points in just 28 minutes. However, the fans were still not over what they witnessed in pre-game warmups. While warming up, Kevin Durant was making his way to the basket when he seemed to have rolled his ankle.

Kevin Durant slipped on the court during pregame warmups and will miss tonight’s game vs OKC with an ankle injury. (via @ShamsCharania, h/t @sportingnews)

pic.twitter.com/i0jqb06J3I — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 9, 2023

That leaves fans asking, will KD suit up tonight?

Also Read: “They Lucky I Sprained My Ankle!”: D’Angelo Russell Sends a WARNING to the Rest of NBA As Lakers Complete 15-Point Comeback

Kevin Durant is OUT for tonight’s contest

Since his return from his MCL injury, KD played three games for the Suns. All three were on the road and resulted in victories. In those contests, KD averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks. Unfortunately for the Phoenix home crowd, they’d have to wait for a bit longer to see KD play in a Suns jersey.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, KD will miss the next two to three weeks of action.

ESPN Sources: Suns’ Kevin Durant (left ankle) expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2023

KD was diagnosed with an ankle sprain, and will be reevaluated after three weeks. Till that time, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton will have to hold down the fort. The Suns currently sit on the 4th seed, with a 37-29 record. With 16 games left on their regular season schedule, the team would hope to get KD back in time for the playoffs.

We’ll have to wait and see how his recovery progresses.

Also Read: “Like LeBron James, I Buy My Own Sh*t”: Kevin Durant Shuts Down Twitter Hater By Taking a Metaphor Too Seriously