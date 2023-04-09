Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Jazz? 19x All-Star’s Availability Report For the Lakers’ Final Regular Season Game

Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) snacks on popcorn on the bench as he sits next to Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are almost destined to face the New Orleans Pelicans for the first round of the Play-in tournament. They stand in 7th position just above the Pelicans with identical records of 42 wins and 39 losses.

There will be a chance of them tying the record with the 5th-placed Clippers and the 6th-placed Warriors team when they take on the already-eliminated Utah Jazz tonight.

But will James and Anthony Davis will suit up for the court? Because if they do win it and tie the record with the rest of the three teams, they will be the 5th seed who will have to face the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs the Utah Jazz?

Which NBA team, in their right mind, would want to face a Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul-led team in the first round of the Playoffs? Not certainly who had a season like the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hence, to no surprise, both LeBron and AD are on the injury list along with Dennis Schroder and D’Angelo Russell.

LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) are both QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s regular-season finale vs. the Jazz, the Lakers have announced. The Lakers are currently tied with the Pelicans for the 7th seed in the West 👀 pic.twitter.com/8FC1Uwb9hJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 9, 2023

Don’t be surprised if the Lakers even sit Austin Reaves for the game because why would they even risk winning this one when they can win the Play-in and face the Grizzlies or the Nuggets rather than the Suns?

What are the Lakers’ chances to get through the first round?

If they win the Play-in and reach the Playoffs that is, the Los Angeles Lakers would be having a match-up either against Ja Morant-led Grizzlies or Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets.

The latter would be the easy ones to pick between the two for the Purple and Gold team because JJJ is much better at post-defending than Nikola Jokic. If they all stay fit the Lakers will be running most of their offense through AD and LeBron both of whom would be more concentrated on the post than the perimeter.

Meanwhile, The Joker is the easiest big man to get a lay-up against in the entire NBA. So, there you have it. You know what the Lakers want for this game. And for the 2023 Championship, we will see in a few days.