HomeSearch

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Jazz? 19x All-Star’s Availability Report For the Lakers’ Final Regular Season Game

Akash Murty
|Published 09/04/2023

Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Jazz? 19x All-Star’s Availability Report For the Lakers’ Last Regular Season Game

Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) snacks on popcorn on the bench as he sits next to Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are almost destined to face the New Orleans Pelicans for the first round of the Play-in tournament. They stand in 7th position just above the Pelicans with identical records of 42 wins and 39 losses.

There will be a chance of them tying the record with the 5th-placed Clippers and the 6th-placed Warriors team when they take on the already-eliminated Utah Jazz tonight.

But will James and Anthony Davis will suit up for the court? Because if they do win it and tie the record with the rest of the three teams, they will be the 5th seed who will have to face the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs the Utah Jazz?

Which NBA team, in their right mind, would want to face a Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul-led team in the first round of the Playoffs? Not certainly who had a season like the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hence, to no surprise, both LeBron and AD are on the injury list along with Dennis Schroder and D’Angelo Russell.

Don’t be surprised if the Lakers even sit Austin Reaves for the game because why would they even risk winning this one when they can win the Play-in and face the Grizzlies or the Nuggets rather than the Suns?

What are the Lakers’ chances to get through the first round?

If they win the Play-in and reach the Playoffs that is, the Los Angeles Lakers would be having a match-up either against Ja Morant-led Grizzlies or Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets.

The latter would be the easy ones to pick between the two for the Purple and Gold team because JJJ is much better at post-defending than Nikola Jokic. If they all stay fit the Lakers will be running most of their offense through AD and LeBron both of whom would be more concentrated on the post than the perimeter.

Meanwhile, The Joker is the easiest big man to get a lay-up against in the entire NBA. So, there you have it. You know what the Lakers want for this game. And for the 2023 Championship, we will see in a few days.

Share this article
About the author
Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

Read more from Akash Murty