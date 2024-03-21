“Anthony Edwards BELIEVES He’s Great”: Draymond Green Praises Timberwolves Star While Discussing Upcoming Challenge

Draymond Green recently appeared on ESPN for a post-game interview after the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in a blowout 137-116 on-road win. Green contributed 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists for this win and actively looked forward to upcoming road games that will determine the Dubs’ position for the postseason.

While discussing the Warriors’ upcoming schedule in the league, Green talked about facing the Indiana Pacers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, headlined by the youngsters Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards. Both the stars have been coming up to be the next big faces of the league, and Draymond Green is all praises about the two. Speaking specifically about Anthony Edwards, the Warriors forward said,

“Anthony Edwards is playing as good as anybody in the league. As I’ve always said, he [Anthony Edwards] believes he’s great. You know, everybody keeps talking about the next face in the NBA and all these things and he believes that. And the rest of the team follows his confidence.”

Anthony Edwards has been quite aware of his form and has also recently started embracing his comparisons to Michael Jordan. This season, the T-Wolves guard is averaging 26.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists from 46.7% shooting, which explains why everyone has been talking about his potential and caliber.

Minnesota is currently hovering around the top of the Western Conference table and might as well run deep into the playoffs if Edwards maintains his consistency in the postseason.

On the other hand, the Warriors currently sit 10th in the Western Conference and might need some wins in their remaining 14 games for the top-six spots. With five games at home and nine on the road, the Warriors need some crucial road wins to further their playoff contention aspirations for the season.

Melo and KAT believe Anthony Edwards can become the next face of the NBA

Anthony Edwards has wooed everyone, including NBA veterans, with his performances within the last two seasons. While Kevin Garnett has compared him to the 1984 Michael Jordan, New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony believes that Ant could definitely become the face of the league if he wanted to.

In an appearance on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, Melo said,

“We talk about the greatness gene a lot, and he got it, Ant’s got that greatness gene. It’s gonna go as far as he wants it to go.”

However, to reach that stage, Melo pointed out how Edwards would need to fix some of his playmaking abilities, such as his left-hand shooting. In the All-Star game, this year, Ant sank 66.7% from the field but seemed weak from his left hand. This is an attribute that he can definitely improve in the long run.

It’s not just Melo, Ant’s teammate Karl Anthony-Towns also believed that Edwards could be the next face of the league. In an appearance on Paul George’s Podcast P, KAT expressed his support, saying,

“Whatever it is to help build him up as a player and to build his narrative, and to help him become the man he needs to be, I will do whatever it takes.”

Indeed, when you’ve got teammates, such as KAT, behind your back, greatness is definitely destined for stars such as Anthony Edwards, who show maximum potential in their caliber.