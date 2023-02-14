Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Kings? Suns Release Injury Report for 2014 NBA MVP  

Jan 26, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Kevin Durant (7) react after being announced as 2013 all stars during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant was a force of nature during the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Brooklyn Nets were running away but alas an injury derailed all progress. And a recent trade to the Phoenix Suns means that fans are eager to learn about his injury status.

The Phoenix Suns pulled off one of the greatest trades of all time. Kevin Durant is usually considered an untouchable player and yet, he was on the chopping block.

Eager Suns fans want to know when the Slim Reaper will suit up for the Purple and Orange. And if there is a clear timeline of return for his injury.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs the Sacramento Kings? Phoenix Suns Release injury report ahead of home game

As per the latest injury report, Kevin Durant’s timeline for return is unclear and he remains out. The reason is listed as a right MCL sprain.

#Suns injury report vs. #Kings. OUT: Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness. All three will be out until after the #NBAAllStar break. — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 14, 2023

Devin Booker is back from injury and that is great news for the Suns. And they shouldn’t fret. It looks as though KD might just be back sooner than we think.

Kevin Durant getting shots up with the Phoenix Suns. Looks like he’s almost ready to return 👀 (via @GeraldBourguet )pic.twitter.com/oCAh955WbI — Kicks (@kicks) February 13, 2023

Durant’s fiery stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Durant was voted in as an all-star starter for the Eastern Conference. He was averaging a fiery, 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game!

The injury might have derailed his MVP case but it is likely that he will regain his powers right as the playoffs approach. How far will the Suns go and can they win? With the 2014 NBA MVP in their corner, they might just go all the way.

