Kyrie Irving Sets 4th Quarter Record in First Home Game With Dallas Mavericks in Loss to Timberwolves

Kyrie Irving came up big in the 4th quarter as the Dallas Mavericks fought valiantly but failed to overcome a 26-point deficit last night.

Much fanfare has been made about Luka Doncic playing with the first All-Star teammate of his career. Of course, he did play with Dirk Nowitzki and Kristaps in the past. But while Dirk was on his last legs, Kristaps couldn’t put together a good run of health.

Ultimately, Dirk retired and Kristaps was flipped for the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie. But those moves did little to help ease Luka’s offensive load. Losing Jalen Brunson this past summer must have hurt him even more.

However, Kyrie Irving has come along to instantly become Luka’s most talented teammate in the NBA thus far. Irving has stamped his authority on the Mavericks already, with 2 wins in his first 2 games.

In 40 games in Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving had 3 double-doubles, (2 pt-reb, 1 pt-asst). A dbl-dbl in his 2nd game here with 25P/10A last night. Also a season best in FTM & FTA going 12/12. First post-game interview with us on BSSW after a win in Sacramento

However, the 2 games that Irving has played together with Luka Doncic thus far have resulted in Ls. The first one came in OT against the Kings in Sacramento this weekend. And this game saw them lose another close one by 3 points.

Kyrie Irving finishes with 26 points in a dynamite 4th quarter

The Dallas Mavericks wound up conceding a double-digits halftime lead to the shorthanded Timberwolves at home. This lead ballooned to 26 points midway through the 3rd quarter as they rampaged the Mavs’ lax interior defense.

Things took a turn from that point onwards, however. Kyrie Irving came alive, and in quite a spectacular fashion. The play of Luka Doncic brought the 4th quarter lead for the Wolves down to 18. Kyrie took over from there.

The former NBA champion lit up his defenders in every manner possible during an explosive 4th quarter. Irving started the period with only 10 points to his name. He finished the game with 36 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Kyrie scored 2️⃣6️⃣ fourth quarter points in his Dallas home debut

His 26 points in the period were the 3rd highest in a 4th quarter in the Mavericks’ franchise history. Dirk Nowitzki had 29 points in a November 2008 game, while Luka Doncic finished with 28 last year.

Can Kyrie and Luka lead the Mavericks past the Western Conference Finals?

The Mavericks undoubtedly look more top-heavy this time around than ever before. They have the offensive scoring punch to go toe-to-toe with practically any NBA contender.

However, losing Dorian Finney-Smith has impacted their perimeter defense by a good margin. They’ve lost their ace defender for perimeter matchups and have nobody to shut the likes of Kawhi down.

Josh Green is a good prospect, but he has yet to put everything together on defense. Eventually, this could be their undoing in a likely first or second-round playoff exit.