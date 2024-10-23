“Not Sure What the Ceiling Can Be for Him!”: Dirk Nowitzki Heaps Praise on Luka Doncic Ahead of Season Opener

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) greets former player Dirk Nowitzki after beating the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite recognizing Luka as one of the best players in the NBA, the Mavericks star has yet to engulf himself in serious MVP considerations. Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is approaching his seventh season in the NBA. Aside from his rookie year, he has earned All-NBA First Team honors in each following season. His accolades thus far suggest that he’s on the trajectory of becoming one of the greatest players of all time. Dirk Nowitzki, his former teammate and franchise legend, couldn’t stop praising ‘Luka Magic’.

Nowitzki made a guest appearance on CBS Sports to discuss the Mavericks ahead of the 2024-25 season. The 2011 NBA champion played with Doncic in his rookie season. The German star witnessed the growth that he gave insight into from Luka between then and now. He said,

“I can’t believe how much he’s improved from season one. In season two he’s already an MVP type player and he still kept getting better and better… It’s just been incredible to watch his growth.”

Luka has surpassed any expectation placed on him before the 2018 NBA draft, making it difficult to gauge the ceiling of the Slovenian star. Nowitzki has the same problem accurately defining Doncic’s ceiling.

“I’m not quite sure what the ceiling can be for him! I mean it seems like every year he’s improving even more,” Nowitzki said.

Last season, Doncic reached an all-time high. Although he didn’t capture his first MVP award, the Mavericks star balled out. He led the league in scoring with 33.9 points per game and provided all-around elite play.

The Mavs star helped lead his team to the Finals and dominated throughout the playoffs. Doncic proved that his style of play works. But unfortunately, the team fell short in the Finals, while facing an overpowered Boston Celtics side.

Luka will have a lot of heavy lifting to do this season. Nowitzki believes that the Mavs will depend on him “for scoring again, initiating the offense, and getting other guys open shots.”

Luka hasn’t received serious MVP consideration

Luka Doncic has not been a serious MVP candidate despite his elite play. This is because of the Mavericks’ lack of regular-season dominance, according to Tim Legler. While appearing on his All NBA podcast, the longtime ESPN analyst said that he wants to see the team win 60 games and have consistently good form. He said,

“What I want to see about Dallas, Mark, more than anything, is they haven’t had a big-time regular season since Luka’s been there. I’m talking about where you’re near the top of the West all year or you’re approaching 60 wins. They haven’t been in that category. As a result, Luka Doncic has found it really tough sledding in terms of real MVP consideration.”

The Mavs have had a tough time being consistent during the regular season and winning games. 2024-25 is a true chance for them to get 60 wins and leave a mark, with the Western Conference seeing parity. Do you think Luka Doncic will finally have a chance at winning the NBA’s top individual honor this year?