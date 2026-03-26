Cooper Flagg Stunned by Nikola Jokic’s Effortless Dominance, Says It “Seems Like He’s Not Even Trying”

Welcome to the big leagues, Cooper Flagg. It’s been almost a full-season since the teenager got drafted #1 by the Dallas Mavericks, and now as his rookie campaign draws to a close, he’s realizing the amount of greatness that surrounds him, with the seven-foot frame of Nikola Jokic in particular, leaving him in awe.

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Sadly for Flagg, there won’t be post-season basketball for the Mavs. But enjoying these last few games of regular season and going all-in will provide him with the much needed experience as he looks ahead to his sophomore season. On Wednesday, when he went up against the Nuggets, he realized just how much he could learn from Jokic.

In the locker room following the Mavs’ 142-135 loss, Flagg was asked if he saw himself following in the footsteps of the Serbian. He said “I think so” but knows he has a long, long, long way to go.

“I can learn a lot from him and it’s the way he’s able to read the game,” the 19-year-old said. “But I don’t know if I can ever be someb0dy who can get to that level. I mean, it’s incredible, the way he’s just able to impact the game.”

Jokic is already one of the best players of all time. He’s a three-time MVP, and led the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA championship. This season, despite struggling with injuries, he has averaged 27.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game.

Against Flagg’s Mavs, his box score—23-21-19—truly left the young man stunned.

“Sometimes it seems like he’s not even trying out there. Ends up with 20-20-20. He’s incredible. It’s crazy to be a part of it out there,” Flagg continued.

“Sometimes it seems like he’s not even trying out there. Ends up with 20-20-20” “He’s incredible. It’s crazy to be a part of it out there.” Cooper Flagg talks about playing Nikola Jokic’s 23-21-19 game: pic.twitter.com/NaHu5xKvBc — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) March 26, 2026

Flagg has played against multiple legends in the league this season, aside from Jokic. He’s gone up against the likes Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo. They’re all great names, but the adjective “effortless” could only be placed next to the Nuggets center.

Flagg, in his own right, had a fairly good rookie season. He’s averaged 20.4 points per game, and has carried the Dallas offense alone for the most part. He’s the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, and a bookies’ choice to someday compete for the MVP down the line.