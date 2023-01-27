Kyrie Irving, After Being Snubbed As First Choice, Joins Kevin Durant for Elite Nets Record

Dec 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates with Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving’s stupendous scoring streak seems to rise as the Nets star creates history with yet another 30-point performance.

Irving’s Brooklyn Nets term has been contentious, to say the least. From his COVID shenanigans to the team imploding internally due to Kevin Durant and Irving themselves, the Nets have faced the lowest of lows with Irving.

His renaissance, however, must not be overlooked, and with that came the highest of highs for Brooklyn and Uncle Drew. In the aftermath of all these obstacles, the Nets regrouped and approached the 2022/2023 campaign unpredictably.

Having started the season poorly, Steve Nash was let go from his duties. That seemed to sparked a flame within the Nets squad. Thanks to the rosters’ efforts, and certain changes to the hierarchy, the franchise seems to have found its calling.

Irving and Durant have shouldered the burden of guiding this team to the second seed in the Eastern Conference, preliminary to Durant’s unfortunate injury.

Irving has assumed the responsibility of keeping the team intact with his spectacular displays in his absence. He has now submerged himself in the Nets’ history.

Kyrie Irving creates history with his latest 40 piece!

Irving is renowned for his crafty technique and immense shot-making ability. Despite his short stature, he has been regarded as a prolific scorer.

The 30-year-old has showcased it numerous times but has now certified himself as an elite scorer over the recent past half a decade. The Brooklyn Nets All-Star made history on Thursday night when he scored 40 points in a losing effort against the Detroit Pistons.

Kyrie Irving is the fourth player in Nets NBA history to register 30+ points in five straight games, joining Kevin Durant, Stephon Marbury and John Williamson. The five straight games is the longest streak of 30-point games in the franchise’s NBA history. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 27, 2023

The 40 points scored is his latest in a five-game streak, which has seen him score 30+ points successively. Thereby etching him into the Nets’ history alongside Stephon Marbury, John Williamson, and teammate Kevin Durant as the only players to register 30+ points in five consecutive games.

In fact, his streak of five games by Kai is the longest in the organization’s history. Decisive. Irving will be a perennial superstar of the NBA.

Irving and the Nets’ future.

With his contract with the franchise drawing to a close, the eight-time NBA All-star has indicated that he would like to continue his association with the organization.

However, the determining factor will undoubtedly be how the Nets fare in the postseason. With their current roster construction, the Brooklyn Nets will be a genuine contender for the NBA title.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving seeking contract extension, agent Shetellia Irving tells @BleacherReport: “The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with right type of extension, which means ball is in Nets’ court to communicate if their desire is the same.” https://t.co/L7E7Dms7Th — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 25, 2023

But it’s near impossible to achieve their aspiration of capturing an NBA championship without the effective services of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

