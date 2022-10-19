Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Pelicans? Availability Update Ahead of Exciting Duel Vs Zion Williamson

Oct 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives towards the net while Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Will Kevin Durant be available to play against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans tonight?

The offseason was a slow one for most NBA fans. But for fans of the Brooklyn Nets, it was likely more akin to torture.

At different points, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving wanted to leave the franchise immediately. And while this was all happening, many wondered if Ben Simmons was really going to be an asset, based on all the prior reports on his immaturity.

However, instead of panicking, the franchise chose not to change direction. Instead, they chartered forth with a sense of drive that was severely missing. And now, their roster is looking like one of the best in the NBA right now.

Given all the drama the team overcame, many have been waiting to watch Brooklyn’s first game, which is a blockbuster matchup against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

But, will Kevin Durant be on the court for this one?

Kevin Durant’s availability ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans game looks promising

The Brooklyn Nets aren’t without injuries to start out the season.

You have the likes of Seth Curry, a key man off the bench still unable to return to the court. And of course, you have Joe Harris, and T.J. Warren alongside him on the list, that will, unfortunately, miss the action on the Nets’ opening day.

Fortunately, Kevin Durant doesn’t seem to be on this list, meaning he is completely healthy ahead of this tasty matchup.

Kevin Durant vs Zion Williamson is officially a go.

Which team is going to come away victorious?

In a lot of ways, this is a battle of two teams that are underrated by many within the NBA community. Which is perhaps why it is as exciting as it is.

On one end you have Zion Williamson, back in action and better than ever.

On either side of him, are a surging Brandon Ingram, and of course, CJ McCollum, who go up against the frightening big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons.

While both these teams look pretty even on paper, the fact of the matter is the Nets look a bit incomplete without Seth Curry available. He simply does too much for them.

So, while this game probably will come down to the final minutes of the 4th, we say that the Pelicans take this one.

