Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs The Suns? Injury Reports On Nets Star Following Kyrie Irving Trade

Kevin Durant has been out since early January due to an MCL sprain he suffered after a collision with Jimmy Butler during a Brooklyn Nets-Miami Heat game. The Nets won that game but it has been downhill ever since then for them.

Kyrie Irving, despite claiming there wasn’t anybody who was half in-half out in the Nets locker room, requested a trade last week. He would then be traded away from Brooklyn within 48 hours to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney Smith.

So, with Durant out for merely a month, the Nets imploded upon themselves. Now, teams around the league are reportedly preparing to offer up various loaded packages to perhaps lure a disgruntled KD away from the Nets. The Phoenix Suns are at the top of this list of teams looking to acquire Durant.

Will Kevin Durant play tonight?

The Phoenix Suns, the team the Nets will be playing tonight, are coincidentally the team that has pushed to acquire Kevin Durant the hardest since this past offseason. When KD requested a trade last offseason, Phoenix was at the top of his preferred destinations list and the team was ready to offer up package for him as well.

As for tonight’s game, Kevin Durant has been listed as ‘OUT’ due to his lingering MCL sprain. Exactly two weeks ago, it was reported that we would get an update on his availability in 2 weeks. So, Nets fans can keep their eyes peeled for an update either today or in the coming days.

Kevin has said that he plans to play in the All-Star game in Utah this year. Well, at least he wants to play in the ASG if he’s cleared to play by then. Though, given the climate surrounding the Nets currently, it’s unclear if he’ll even be in Brooklyn by the end of this February 9th trade deadline.

