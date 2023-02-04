Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Wizards? Nets Superstar’s Injury Update Amidst Kyrie Irving Trade Request

It seems as though every time Kevin Durant goes down with injury, the Brooklyn Nets start to deteriorate. Last season, KD battled an MCL sprain and due to him being out for an extended period of time, James Harden eventually asked out.

Now, with KD once again out with an MCL sprain, Kyrie Irving is the next superstar on the team to bite the dust. He requested a trade away from the Nets yesterday ahead of the February 9th trade deadline after contract extension negotiations between his camp and Sean Mark’s front office fell through.

It looks like for the Nets to be a competent organization, Durant simply cannot get injured. Unfortunately, this is not the case as he is currently ‘OUT’ due to his MCL sprain that he suffered during a play involving Jimmy Butler in a Nets-Heat matchup in early January.

Will Kevin Durant play tonight?

Kevin Durant has been listed ‘OUT’ for tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards. The Wizards, after being up 18+ on the Blazers last night, lost and now are headed towards their second game of a back-to-back.

Tonight’s game will be the first game the Brooklyn Nets play after news broke out about Kyrie Irving wanting out. It’s unclear what the locker room situation is currently but it’s safe to say that it’s anything but positive. Adrian Wojnarowski even reported that KD was ‘shocked’ to see Irving’s trade request come through.

However, with all the hoopla on social media being about Kyrie, it has been reported that many teams are actually questioning the Nets on what KD’s reaction to this trade request has been. Essentially, if teams get word that Durant now also wants out, they would pursue him before going after Kyrie.

