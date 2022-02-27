Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Golden State Warriors issue report ahead of matchup against Luka Doncic and co.

Warriors’ Klay Thompson has been listed as questionable ahead of the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks due to general illness

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks tonight, for game no. 61 of the season. After going 43-17 in the first 60 games, the Warriors would look forward to finishing the season strong. This season would be the first time the Dubs would get back into the playoffs since the 2018-19 season.

Steve Kerr and co are not trying to take any chances with injuries this late in the season. With the team holding a comfortable 2nd spot in the rankings, they do not need to do anything other than play the game they’ve been playing all season long. Recently, Draymond Green talked about the same, saying how the Dubs do not need to exhaust themselves over the seedings. Klay Thompson has been ramped up to 30 minutes and would slowly have more minutes as the playoffs approach.

Klay Thompson is listed as questionable for the game against the Dallas Mavericks

Tonight, the Warriors host Luka Doncic and co. This would be the third time the teams face each other this season, with the first two games having split results. The time Dubs beat the Mavs, they had Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both on the court. Even though they just combined for 33 of the Warriors’ 130 points, their presence on the floor made a huge impact.

This time, however, it looks like Steph would be without his Splash Brother.

Klay Thompson is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Mavericks with “general illness”. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 26, 2022

Thankfully it isn’t an injury, but ‘general sickness’ that has Klay listed as questionable for the contest. This means, if Klay feels alright before the contest, he can suit up and play his regular minutes. We would have to wait and see how Klay feels. We might get to know about the same within an hour or two of the game.