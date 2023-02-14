HomeSearch

Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Steve Kerr Delivers MAJOR Update on Warriors’ Star

Raahib Singh
|Published 14/02/2023

Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Steve Kerr Delivers MAJOR Update on Warriors’ Star

Feb 13, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) drives past Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors played the Washington Wizards last night for their second and final matchup of the season. Having beaten the Wizards in Washington, the Warriors made sure to sweep the season series back at home. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins combined for 56 points as they powered the win.

Playing without Stephen Curry, the Warriors needed the other players to step up and deliver, and that’s exactly what happened. Six players scored in double digits, with Wiggins leading the charge with his 29.

Now as the Warriors head out to Los Angeles for their final game before the All-Star Break, the fans just have one question. Will Klay Thompson play tonight against Kawhi Leonard and co?

Also Read: Klay Thompson Girlfriend 2023: Laura Harrier, Abigail Ratchford and Others Linked to Warriors’ Star

Klay Thompson is expected to PLAY tonight

Ever since his return from the back-to-back ACL and Achilles injuries, Klay Thompson has never suited up for back-to-back games. The Warriors’ coaching and training staff make sure that Klay is safe, and they manage his time on the court, in order to avoid any major injury.

With the Warriors playing the Wizards last night, it was expected that Klay would be out for the game tonight. This was, however, until Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the game. The Warriors’ Head Coach revealed that Klay is expected to play his first back-to-back in nearly four years.

Now, this could mean that the team will take off their childproofing gloves from Klay. Or, this could have been pushed by the fact that there is a nine-day break ahead and the Warriors would like to go into the same with a chance to be on the 7th seed.

However, Kerr didn’t guarantee that Klay will play. We’ll have to wait and see what the final decision is.

Also Read: “Ballin Bigger Than LeBron James’: How Rihanna’s Stephen Curry Diss May Have Strained Savannah And LBJs Relationship

Warriors’ potential starting lineup

Heading out to face the Clippers, the Warriors are expected to go forth with this lineup:

  • Klay Thompson
  • Draymond Green
  • Andrew Wiggins
  • Jordan Poole
  • Kevon Looney

While there are chances that Klay might be out, in which case, we might end up seeing Donte DiVincenzo get a starting berth.

Also Read: “Ben Simmons finally showing Brooklyn his true colours!”: NBA Twitter Trolls Nets Guard for Repeating Iconic Blunder

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh