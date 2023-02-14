Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Steve Kerr Delivers MAJOR Update on Warriors’ Star

The Golden State Warriors played the Washington Wizards last night for their second and final matchup of the season. Having beaten the Wizards in Washington, the Warriors made sure to sweep the season series back at home. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins combined for 56 points as they powered the win.

Playing without Stephen Curry, the Warriors needed the other players to step up and deliver, and that’s exactly what happened. Six players scored in double digits, with Wiggins leading the charge with his 29.

Now as the Warriors head out to Los Angeles for their final game before the All-Star Break, the fans just have one question. Will Klay Thompson play tonight against Kawhi Leonard and co?

Also Read: Klay Thompson Girlfriend 2023: Laura Harrier, Abigail Ratchford and Others Linked to Warriors’ Star

Klay Thompson is expected to PLAY tonight

Ever since his return from the back-to-back ACL and Achilles injuries, Klay Thompson has never suited up for back-to-back games. The Warriors’ coaching and training staff make sure that Klay is safe, and they manage his time on the court, in order to avoid any major injury.

With the Warriors playing the Wizards last night, it was expected that Klay would be out for the game tonight. This was, however, until Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the game. The Warriors’ Head Coach revealed that Klay is expected to play his first back-to-back in nearly four years.

Klay Thompson may be cleared for his first back-to-back since his return tomorrow in LA vs Clippers. Kerr said he “hopes” Klay will be cleared. Warriors have nine days off after that game for All-Star break. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2023

Now, this could mean that the team will take off their childproofing gloves from Klay. Or, this could have been pushed by the fact that there is a nine-day break ahead and the Warriors would like to go into the same with a chance to be on the 7th seed.

However, Kerr didn’t guarantee that Klay will play. We’ll have to wait and see what the final decision is.

Also Read: “Ballin Bigger Than LeBron James’: How Rihanna’s Stephen Curry Diss May Have Strained Savannah And LBJs Relationship

Warriors’ potential starting lineup

Heading out to face the Clippers, the Warriors are expected to go forth with this lineup:

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Andrew Wiggins

Jordan Poole

Kevon Looney

While there are chances that Klay might be out, in which case, we might end up seeing Donte DiVincenzo get a starting berth.

Also Read: “Ben Simmons finally showing Brooklyn his true colours!”: NBA Twitter Trolls Nets Guard for Repeating Iconic Blunder