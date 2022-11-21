Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Availability Report Places Massive Emphasis on Steve Kerr Ahead of Tantalizing Game

Nov 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The weight of the world may finally be off Klay Thompson’s shoulders, after his incredible night in Houston. At the end of the day, all the noise around him has finally quieted down, even if by just a little.

In case you weren’t aware of it, Klay recorded an insane 41 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals while shooting 14 of 23 (60.9%) from the field, and 10 of 13 (76.9%) from deep. All that, in just 36 minutes played.

After the Rockets, Thompson now has played 2 really good games on the bounce. Which begs the question, will he be able to build on his streak tonight?

Or more importantly, will Steve Kerr allow him on the floor against CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans?

Klay Thompson getting playing time tonight is not looking very likely due to his injury recovery

Fortunately, there have been no fresh injuries to Klay Thompson, and neither have there been any niggles. So, we are happy to report that he is completely healthy as things stand.

🔥 @KlayThompson WENT WILD in the @warriors win! He went off for 20 PTS in Q1 on his way to a season-high 41 PTS and 10 triples! #DubNation 💦 41 PTS

💦 10 3PM (10-13) pic.twitter.com/qHWVlFTE9d — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2022

However, at an earlier point in the season, Steve Kerr had also announced that Klay Thompson likely won’t participate in any back-to-backs, so as to ease the load on his ACL and Achilles.

So, with that in mind, it is a bit unlikely that he takes the floor tonight, for the big game against the Pelicans.

However, it must also be considered that during his career, Steve Kerr was a sharpshooter too.

Why is that important? Well, with Klay Thompson finally starting to get into his groove after so long, he’ll know the player’s predicament more than anyone else.

So, part of his instincts will probably be questioning if he should keep Klay out at all.

Simply put, while it is highly unlikely Steve Kerr plays Thompson, it is far from impossible.

