Is Kyle Lowry Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Heat’s 6x All-Star’s Availability Report After Season High Night

Apr 11, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks on after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The only thing positive about the Heat‘s 116-105 loss against the Raptors on Wednesday was their 6x All-Star performance. Kyle Lowry had game-high 33 points with 11/16 field goals, where he shot 6-off-9 from the 3-point line and 5-5 charity stripe while also grabbing 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

However, he might not be available for tonight’s elimination game.

With Gabriel Vincent “questionable”, the team is relying on the 2019 NBA champ to give all he has got. But he might just be available on the sideline for the Thursday night Play-in game between the teams from the East to determine the #8 seed.

Kyle Lowry might not play tonight against the Bulls

The Heat Nation, who have already been troubled by the absence of their last year’s primary point guard, for around 27 games this season, has another “questionable” report for the former Raptors favourite.

Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent are both questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Bulls have a clean injury report. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 13, 2023

There would almost be no chance for the team to win this game without him. The 6-footer provides such stability both on offense and defense, that neither Gabe nor Bam Adebayo could do on separate ends on their own.

What’s next for Jimmy Butler and the Heat if 2022-23 goes in vain?

As usual, there are two ways for the Heat if it’s Jimmy Butler‘s 4th consecutive season without the ultimate success that Pat Riely lives for.

After three consecutive seasons of reaching the Conference Finals, there will be some chances of Butler and the Heat reaccessing what should they do for each party’s immediate success.

If his team decides to trade him, Butler, as he usually does, should take it on his chin and move forward with what he can. There will be several takers, as wherever Jimmy goes, that team becomes a contender automatically.

Miami team will have to suffice themselves with the draft compensation and whatever they get in exchange for him. Considering Bam and Tyler Herro’s they have the option of going for a veteran superstar or multiple future stars.

If they want to keep Butler, they would need to throw the kitchen sink at somebody like a Damian Lillard. Let’s see what lies ahead for Eric Spoelstra & Co after tonight’s encounter.