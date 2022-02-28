Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs Chicago Bulls? Miami Heat release injury report ahead of their game against former teammate DeMar DeRozan and co

Due to undisclosed personal reasons, Kyle Lowry will not be playing in the huge matchup between the Heat and the Bulls.

Although no one is talking about it, the Miami Heat have taken the top spot in the eastern conference. They have clearly shed the ‘Bubble Fraud’ tag this season with their 40-21 record.

They found a true point guard in Kyle Lowry after Goran Dragic‘s departure. In addition, Tyler Herro seems to have gotten past whatever held him back last season.

Herro leads them in scoring despite coming off the bench. Jimmy Butler had a lot of faith in his squad, even during the struggles last year. And given their current record, he was right.

Kyle Lowry will not be available for the Chicago Bulls matchup

The 35-year old is averaging 13.4 points and nearly 8 assists per game this season. He may not be at an all-star level but his contribution is invaluable for the Heat.

He will not be suiting up for the deciding game against Chicago Bulls tonight. Miami is 2-0 against Chicago Bulls this season. They can go for a sweep, but with Kyle Lowry unavailable and DeMar playing at an elite level, the Bulls are likely to take the upcoming game.

On Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Bulls: Kyle Lowry ruled out because of personal reasons. Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris and Javonte Smart also out. Caleb Martin is questionable with left Achilles soreness. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 27, 2022

Lowry missed over 9 games in January because of personal reasons he didn’t wish to disclose. And the team respected his choice. Miami Heat was 5-4 in those games and 8-1 after his return.

If Lowry misses a significant amount of time again chances are Chicago Bulls will overtake them for the no.1 seed in the eastern conference. Philadelphia 76ers are not that far behind either. It is currently a dog fight for the top 8 spots in the east.

