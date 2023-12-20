Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight? Injury Update On Mavericks Star Ahead Of Matchup Against James Harden’s Clippers

Credits: Nov 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks have split their two-game road trip and return home with a 1-1 record. Before they leave for another road trip, Luka Doncic and co. are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers. Going up against the star-studded and in-form team led by James Harden, the Mavericks will need both their stars to put up big numbers. However, with Kyrie Irving having injured his heel, fans are wondering whether or not he’ll even suit up.

The Dallas Mavericks have several players added to their injury report. Unfortunately, Jason Kidd’s boys will have to play without four players. Apart from Maxi Kleber, Josh Green, and Dereck Lively II, Kyrie Irving is also “OUT” for the clash.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GrantAfseth/status/1737224848496083423?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A few weeks ago, during the Mavs’ fixture against the Portland Trail Blazers, Irving suffered a horrific injury. As teammate Dwight Powell landed unintentionally on his heel, Kai had to be carried off the court.

Kyrie Irving has been walking without a boot

Soon after the Blazers-Mavericks contest, reports suggested that Kyrie Irving had avoided a substantial injury. However, there still was no return timetable set for him.

As revealed by the Mavericks head coach, initially, Irving’s right foot remained in a boot and he still used crutches to walk around.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheSteinLine/status/1734707337892430296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, a few days ago, the Dallas Mavericks fans were delighted to see Irving walk around with any crutches or boots on the sidelines.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GrantAfseth/status/1736959860900512146?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With Kyrie Irving out, Luka Doncic has had to shift his gears to keep the team afloat. Apart from their losses against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, the Texas side won three out of five games.

Going up against the Clippers, who are on an eight-game winning streak, it’ll be a difficult task for the Mavericks to clinch a win. But, with Paul George having an illness, there could be a possibility that Luka Doncic could lead his team to the win in George’s absence.