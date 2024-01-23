Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against the Clippers? Injury Update on Lakers Superstar Following Win Over Trailblazers

Feb 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) grimaces after falling on the court in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers had a great four-game homestand, going 3-1. While they suffered a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Purple & Gold defeated the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Portland Trail Blazers. Lakers Nation will hope that LeBron James and Co. can keep up their form while going up against the Los Angeles Clippers. But with James being added to the injury reports, fans seem concerned.

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to have multiple players added to their injury report. Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt are listed as “probable”. Whereas, fans will not be pleased to learn that Gabe Vincent and LeBron James are set to miss out.

For the past few weeks, LeBron has been dealing with a left ankle injury. Typically, despite being added to the injury report, Bron has managed to play. However, that won’t be the case tonight.

LeBron James and Co. are 2-0 against the Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a subpar performance this season. However, Darvin Ham’s boys manage to elevate their game whenever they face the Los Angeles Clippers. So far in this campaign, we’ve witnessed the LA rivalry on two occasions. The Purple & Gold have managed to win both contests. LeBron’s contributions in both outings are worth noting, averaging 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Previously in this campaign, the Lakers have had to play without LBJ on four instances. While they overcame the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers fell short to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz.

The Los Angeles Clippers are relatively injury-free, with Ivica Zubac being the only player from the starting lineup to be added to the injury report. Add the fact that the Clippers have won 10 out of their last 12 games, and it is understandable as to why Kawhi Leonard and co. will be the favorites entering the fixture. And without LBJ, the Lakers will be facing a lot of difficulties.