Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against The Nets? Injury Update On Lakers Superstar Amidst Ankle Issues

After winning their last two games, the Los Angeles Lakers will be hosting the Brooklyn Nets as they continue their homestand. Given how the Lakers are trying to go on some sort of a run, the news of LeBron James being available to play while the Lakers host the Nets is a question looming on every Lakers fan. So, will LeBron James playing tonight?

According to the NBA’s injury report, LeBron James has been listed as ‘questionable’ for the game against the Brooklyn Nets tonight. James’ reason for being listed as such is due to a Peroneal Tendinopathy in his left ankle.

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed not just LeBron James but also Anthony Davis as ‘probable’ for the Nets game. Given Davis’ history of injuries, there may be a good chance that James may suit up for the game against the Nets.

LeBron James did suit up for the Lakers in their last two matchups for the team. However, he was sidelined due to the same issue when the team played against the Utah Jazz, which the Lakers lost.

LeBron James ended up rolling his ankle when the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Phoenix Suns at home. James was able to push through the pain and finish the game but he was not available to play in the next matchup with the Jazz.

Though Bron is still a reliable scorer, the 39-year-old has dealt with numerous injuries here and there that list him as questionable or probable for the team’s next matchup. Yet, James has only missed four games for the Lakers so far this season.

Even at his age, James has been averaging close to 35 minutes per game while pouring in 24.7 PPG, 7.6 APG, and 7.2 RPG on a 61.3 true shooting percentage. While he may have taken a step back as the team’s primary scoring option, the 4x Champion has taken a step towards being more of a facilitator and coming in as the second option for the team’s scoring responsibilities.

The longevity of LeBron James

LeBron James may be 39 years of age but he still shows barely any signs of slowing down. And even though James appears to have taken a smaller role with the team, his presence on the court still demands a lot of attention.

The Lakers are struggling and every win from here on out will go on to determine where the team stands by the end of the season. Based on how often Anthony Davis got injured last season, the team most likely would keep him off the floor.

But looking at where the Lakers are right now, it may be a safe bet to assume that LBJ might push through the pain and lead the team against the Nets on the floor.