Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Kings? Lakers Release Injury Report Post 4x Champion Exiting Game Against Clippers

Things are only looking to get worse for the Lakers Nation before it starts getting better. Coming off a horrid outing last season, the team continues to be a source of mockery on the internet, courtesy of their performances and chaotic functioning as a unit on the floor.

Ranked 30th in its offensive rating and 3-point shooting, the Lakers currently hold a 2-9 record. The recent games brought to light how Coach Darvin Ham and co had more concerns to pay heed to over Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, given him turning out to be a candidate for 6th MOY.

To make matters worse, LeBron James suffered a groin injury during the 4th quarter against the Clippers, resulting in his exiting the game. Addressing the media post-game, the four-time Finals MVP addressed the media, stating the injury wasn’t as bad as the one in 2018.

LeBron James said he felt a spasm or strain in his groin and immediately asked to come out. pic.twitter.com/4qDd5Obeva — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 10, 2022

With the Lakers hosting the Kings tonight, doubts continue to loom over the King’s availability.

Is LeBron James playing tonight?

Fortunately, there were no signs of any torn, revealed an MRI. Nonetheless, James has been diagnosed with a strained left adductor. The Lakers superstar is on a day-to-day, which could lead up to him missing close to 8-days, resulting in him being out for a maximum of 2-games.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham says LeBron James will be day-to-day with his groin injury. Ham says the MRI showed that James has a strained left adductor. Of note: By virtue of a scheduling quirk, James could take eight days off in this next stretch and only miss two games. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 10, 2022

The latest development around the situation confirms LBJ won’t be suiting up for the home game against the Kings.

LeBron James has been downgraded to out for Friday’s game vs the Kings, according to the Lakers. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 11, 2022

The Lakers find themselves in another lurch against a relatively better Kings team, who can shoot the lights out of the Crypto.com arena, boasting players like Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, De’Aron Fox, and former Lakers player Malik Monk.

Well, for the purple and gold to win the contest on Friday, Anthony Davis will need to take the driver’s seat for the most time, an ideal opportunity for him to put up a career spectacle.

