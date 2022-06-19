“The Champs play at home on Christmas Ja Morant!”: Draymond Green and Grizzlies star continue engaging in their Twitter quarrel post Warriors’ Finals win

Warriors’ Draymond Green continues his rampage on Twitter, gets involved with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant yet again

The Golden State Warriors are the 2022 NBA Championship. In October, no one would’ve imagined reading this sentence. However, the Warriors trusted themselves and they carved their way to the promised land. The path back to the top wasn’t easy. The Dubs had to get through all the analysts, experts, players, and everyone who was kicking them when they were down.

During the two rough years, we saw Ja Morant being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies and turning the franchise around. The Warriors and the Grizzlies had quite a few interesting battles both last season and in the 2021-22 season. The young Grizzlies edged the Dubs out of the play-in game last season. However, this year, Draymond Green and the Dubs got the last laugh as they booted the Grizzlies out in 6 games in the 2nd round.

Ja Morant has been active on Twitter, pointing out how they’re still on the Warriors’ mind, whereas Draymond Green has been snapping back.

We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston https://t.co/X7Du6zSiZF — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2022

Also Read: “The property value in Boston is higher Ja Morant, we traded that estate in!”: Draymond Green claps back at the Grizzlies superstar as he continues his celebratory barrage

Ja Morant wants Draymond Green and the Dubs at the M for Christmas, Green snaps back

December 2021, the Warriors headed to Phoenix on Christmas Day for the NBA Xmas Games. Draymond Green was frustrated about being away from home for the 2nd straight year on Xmas. The best way to curb the same? Become the team to beat, and have the others come to your crib on Christmas.

The Dubs did just that as they won the 2022 NBA Championship. While Xmas Day Games wouldn’t have been on his mind yet, a tweet from Ja Morant changed the same.

A Twitter user pointed out how a Warriors-Grizzlies Xmas Game is guaranteed in SF, which made Ja react.

nah in da M. bring em to da trenches https://t.co/lYuPwkKnsH — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 19, 2022

Draymond read the same and made sure to remind Ja that the Dubs are the champs, and champs don’t go on the road on Christmas.

The champs play at home Young! Christmas Day… LJ 🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/n5ji0xpu0j — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2022

Also Read: “Jordan Poole an All-Star, Kuminga an all-defensive player, and Wiseman – MVP candidate”: Stephen Curry’s dream for the next five years of the Warriors was not far fetched

The Dubs deserve to spend time with their families on the holidays, considering how they had to spend an extra 2 months working their b*tts off to get the ring.