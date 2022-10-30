Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Lakers Release Injury Report For the 4x NBA champion

Oct 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms up prior to a game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Lakers find themselves in deep waters as the only team in the league yet to win a game. Currently holding an 0-5 record, the team finds itself in an embarrassing situation, especially given the talents and big names on the team, Darvin Ham and co rank 30th in both offensive rating and 3-point shooting.

In what many believe, the Lakers are a ticking bomb amid managing the Russell Westbrook situation, dealing with Anthony Davis’ injuries, and the lack of shooting on the roster. Fortunately, LeBron James’ greatness continues to be a recalling factor for many, who continues to surpass milestones.

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to FIRST on the All-Time 20-POINT GAMES list! pic.twitter.com/wQMbwbSYAr — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022

However, in his 20th season, there is not much that the 37-year-old superstar can do. Averaging 36.4 MPG, King James needs to be surrounded with the right pieces as he chases his 5th ring, with his championship window closing.

Hosting the two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, the Lakers look to erase their losing record, with doubts over James suiting up tonight.

Is LeBron James playing tonight?

Currently, in crisis mode, Coach Ham and co have been attempting every trick in the book, including getting Westbrook off the bench. However, nothing seems to work. While LBJ manages to bring in the numbers, the four-time Finals MVP remains winless.

As the Lakers look to weather the storm, questions lure over James’ availability against the Nuggets tonight. The superstar is listed probable for tonight’s game, with reports citing left foot soreness.

Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson are questionable for tomorrow against the Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/ciTytmVeRn — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 29, 2022

With Davis questionable too, the Nuggets look like outright favorites, especially with the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Nevertheless, fans are hopeful of James playing the contest tonight.

LeBron James’ stats vs Nuggets.

In his 20-seasons so far, James has averaged 26.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.4 rebounds on 49.4% shooting from the field.

The eighteen-time All-Star holds an 18-20 record against the Denver team.

