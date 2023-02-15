Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Lakers Potential Lineup As NBA’s Scoring King Struggles With Ankle Injury

February 11, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left) and forward LeBron James (right) watch from the bench against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. As the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans come to town, the Lakers hope one of their stars returns to the lineup. Having played three games without LeBron James, the Purple and Gold have gone one and two in his absence.

Having won a game against the Warriors, the Lakers lost to the Bucks and the Trail Blazers. In their last contest, Anthony Davis and co. were handed a 127-115 trashing, thanks to one Damian Lillard.

The Lakers currently sit on the 13th spot in the West, two games away from the 12th-seeded Thunder and four games away from the 7th-seeded Pelicans. With the All-Star Break approaching, the team would want to end on a high, and the same would require them to have LeBron James available.

LeBron James is QUESTIONABLE for tonight

Having missed three consecutive games with an ankle injury, the Lakers hope that LeBron James returns to the starting lineup tonight. Without his 30.2 points per night, the Lakers are failing to generate the offense needed to secure wins on a nightly basis.

The latest injury report issued by the team doesn’t really sound any positive alarms for the Purple and Gold.

Anthony Davis is probable for tomorrow vs. New Orleans. LeBron James is questionable. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 15, 2023

With LeBron James listed as questionable, it is highly likely that the King may choose to sit out yet another game. With the All-Star Break approaching, he would be sitting with his LeGM cap and figuring out the perfect roster to keep ‘Team LeBron’ unbeaten in the All-Star Games.

This means there would be additional pressure on Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and the rest of the Lakers.

Lakers’ potential lineup

The Lakers, after the trade deadline, have a whole new roster to themselves. While the coach figures out the best combinations, here is what we expect the lineup to be tomorrow:

Anthony Davis

Rui Hachimura

D’Angelo Russell

Dennis Schroder

Troy Brown Jr.

In the off chance that LeBron does play, he will replace Troy in the starting lineup.

